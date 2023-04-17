"Just shut up" - Brittany Mahomes slams media for Jackson Mahomes criticism amid sexual assault allegations

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany has a large social media presence and following. This past weekend, she took to her Instagram stories to have a "Q&A" with her followers, telling them to ask her anything as she laid poolside at home.

The former professional soccer player answered a plethora of questions from fans which included anything from her own soccer career to the couple's children. She spoke about what it's like being the wife of an NFL quarterback and their lifestyle. But, there was one question and then an answer that still has many talking.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Brittany was asked about her brother-in-law Jackson. The Instagram user asked her how she felt about the comments about Jackson. Most likely in regards to the recent sexual harassment allegations made against him by a restaurant owner.

Brittany went on to call people who comment on Jackson's life 'ignorant'. She then said that he is just like any other human being trying to live his life and that unless you walk a day in his shoes, you wouldn't understand. Then saying that nobody will ever walk in his shoes, so they won't understand.

"They are ignorant. He is a human just trying to live his life and find his way and until you walk a day in his shoes (which no one ever will) you have no right to say shit about him. So it's best to just shut up."

Brittany Mahomes answered a question about the recent allegations made against Jackson Mahomes during an IG Q&A session.

Brittany finished by saying that it's best to 'just shut up'. Clearly, she is tired of hearing the comments and rumors about Jackson. The self-proclaimed social media influencer, for his part has been much quieter on social media since the allegations were made just a few months ago.

Brittany Mahomes discusses privacy issues and need for bodyguards

Among the questions that Brittany was asked during her Instagram "Q&A" was whether she and her husband Patrick have body guards. She said that they do and said that she doesn't trust anyone and that the world is 'crazy'.

The Shadow League @ShadowLeague

theshadowleague.com/brittany-mahom… With Patrick Mahomes' successful NFL career and Brittany’s success in her endeavors, it’s put them in a different light, one that requires them to move a little differently. With Patrick Mahomes' successful NFL career and Brittany’s success in her endeavors, it’s put them in a different light, one that requires them to move a little differently.theshadowleague.com/brittany-mahom…

"I trust nobody & this world is crazy!"

The couple is clearly just taking extra precautions, especially with two small children, two-year-old daughter Sterling and a five-month-old son named Bronze. She has said in the past that she wouldn't do a house tour on her social media due to safety concerns.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes