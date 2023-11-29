Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce surely knew that once his relationship with musician Taylor Swift went 'official', he would be under a microscope constantly.

'Swifties', as they are known (Swift fans), keep a close eye on what the pair do together. So, there have been some people who are unsure of their relationship and what Kelce's intentions are (not that it's any of their business).

A post from the New York Post on X (Twitter) showed that Kelce got himself and Swift matching basketball jerseys. This present hasn't gone down well with Swifties.

Revelation of Travis Kelce's gift for Taylor Swift doesn't go down well with fans

Any gift between two people in a relationship is for them and them alone, and if people have a problem with it, then it's their problem.

However, when news broke about Kelce's gift for Taylor, Swift fans didn't like it and made their feelings known, which led to one fan sticking up for the Chiefs tight end.

"Stop. Let him live in peace. Please."

So, as we can see, a lot of fans are unhappy that this was leaked as it could have been a surprise for Swift, and now, well, the cat is out of the bag.

Travis Kelce's Chiefs bounce back from Philadelphia loss

After losing to the Eagles in a game they had no business losing, Kansas City bounced back against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Despite being down 14-0 early on, the Chiefs, with the help of Travis Kelce (6 rec, 91 yards) and Rashee Rice (8 rec, 107 yards, 1 TD), Kansas City rallied. They eventually downed their division rival 31-17 and moved to 8-3 on the year.

The Chiefs still have to play the Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals, and the Los Angeles Chargers before the season is finished. So, there are still a couple of tough games on the schedule.

For now, the Chiefs can bask in the glow of yet another division win, and Kelce can be rather ticked off that his potential surprise for his girlfriend might have just been ruined.