Brittany Mahomes and Taylor Swift made headlines for wearing Kristin Juszczyk's custom jacket at the Chiefs playoff clash against the Miami Dolphins. It was an unexpected moment, with fans scrambling to get their hands on what their favorites are wearing.

However, Swift modeling Juszczyk's jacket launched the new influencer's career overnight.

While speaking on TODAY, Juszczyk revealed how Brittany Mahomes was the one who made it happen.

"Brittany texted me and she said, 'Hey, can you send me a video of Taylor’s jacket?' And I was like, 'Wait, is there a possibility the guys both wearing this?' And she said, 'Yeah, we’re wearing it'. It was just such a pinch me moment. I mean, it just was incredible."

Kristin sent one to Brittany, and asked if she could also send one to Swift. Brittany agreed, and reached out to Kristin just a day before the game.

"She’s single handedly catapulted my career. I’ve been at this for years. When I saw her walk out in that jacket, it just like, brought me to tears."

Kristin also mentioned her late mother, and how she helped her become the person she is today.

"I lost my mom when I was 18," she said. "But so much of this just feels like divine. My mom, I just feel like has just made this fate for me."

Will Kristin Juszczyk make a Taylor Swift jacket for the Super Bowl?

With the Super Bowl approaching, it will be another opportunity for Kristin to show off her skills in some new outfits.

If Kristin Juszczyk made a new outfit for Taylor for the Super Bowl, it could mean great things for her brand. Everything Swift uses is often sold out, with fans flocking to wear things similar to the Blank Space singer.

However, in a recent interview ahead of the Super Bowl, Kyle Juszczyk revealed that Kristin will not be making a new jacket for Swift.

"We’re big supporters of Taylor, but not this week," Kyle said.

With Swift dating Travis Kelce, the pop star will be supporting the Kansas City Chiefs. Kristin Juszczyk, married to Kyle Juszczyk, will be supporting the San Francisco 49ers.

Swift's attendance at the Super Bowl remains unconfirmed.