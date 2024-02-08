Why 49ers star Kyle Juszczyk’s wife Kristin Juszczyk won't work her magic on custom Taylor Swift jacket for Super Bowl 2024?

Taylor Swift may have increased the popularity of Kristin Juszczyk's designs when she wore her custom puffer jacket. However, that won't be the case this week as the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers face off.

Kristin's husband, 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk, was asked if another design collaboration was in the works for Super Bowl LVIII. He said that while he and his wife are big supporters of Taylor Swift, she won't be making a jacket this week.

“We’re big supporters of Taylor, but not this week.”

The red, ankle-length puffer jacket that Kristin Juszczyk made for Taylor Swift in the Wild Card round was a gift to the singer in hopes she would wear it for the game. She did and Kristin Juszczyk’s social media following immediately increased.

Who is Kristin Juszczyk?

Kristin Juszczyk is a famous designer who makes one-of-a-kind gameday fashion. Sewing and designing were just a passion for her before her works were worn by Taylor Swift, Simone Biles and Taylor Lautner.

She learned to sew from her grandmother when she was younger, but as she grew older, she spent less time practicing her trade. She attended Towson University in Maryland, where she met her future husband, Kyle.

She majored in business and marketing and had just earned her real estate license in Maryland in 2017 when Kyle signed with the San Francisco 49ers. Instead of getting licensed in real estate in California, she decided to start a new career and dove into her love of fashion and design.

In 2018, she launched her clothing line Origin, creating one-of-a-kind outfits for each of her customers. In 2021, she stopped designing clothes and shifted her focus to NFL designs. She founded Designs by Kristin, which has grown in popularity as a result of her collaborations with A-list celebrities.

Juszczyk has partnered with the National Football League and is officially licensed, which means she can continue to create even more one-of-a-kind gameday outfits.