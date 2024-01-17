Kristin Juszczyk’s Instagram sees 256% growth as Taylor Swift, Simone Biles, Brittany Mahomes show out in her custom jackets

You might not recognize Kristin Juszczyk's surname. She's the wife of San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk, who has redefined how to play the position in the NFL. But she's creating a name for herself in the league for totally different reasons.

Kristin's Instagram has grown 256% after plenty of famous people were spotted wearing her jersey jackets during the Kansas City Chiefs games, none more notable than Taylor Swift.

However, the list grew to the likes of Brittany Mahomes and Taylor Lautner, and it looks like she could turn into a huge designer out of nowhere.

Kristin Juszczyk also made a great Green Bay Packers jacket jersey for Simone Biles to cheer on her husband, Packers safety Jonathan Owens.

She has been spotted on the sidelines cheering for him, with the most recent occasion being the Packers' upset over the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card round.

Who will Kyle Juszczyk's San Francisco 49ers play in the divisional round?

The team will open their postseason run against the Packers, as Green Bay is the lowest remaining seed, while San Francisco is the highest - there's no bracket in the NFL playoffs.

It means that Kyle Juszczyk will have to see Biles wearing a jersey made by his wife and cheering for the other team. Sometimes life can play in ways one's not expecting.

San Francisco 49ers' playoff run

If they beat the Packers, they will also play the NFC Championship Game at home. The Detroit Lions and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will play on the other divisional round game, with the two teams a bit of a surprise to remain alive at this point of the year.

In the Super Bowl, the possibilities are four. The Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills play on Sunday, while the Baltimore Ravens and the Houston Texans meet on Saturday.

If the Chiefs and the 49ers play in the Super Bowl, it will be a rematch from Super Bowl LIV, when Patrick Mahomes earned his first NFL ring in a fourth-quarter 10-point comeback against Kyle Shanahan's team.