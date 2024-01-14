Who is Kristin Juszczyk? Meet 49ers star's wife who designed Taylor Swift's Travis Kelce jacket

Kristin Juszczyk is a fashion designer and the wife of San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk. Kristin has been married to the perennial Pro Bowler since July 2019, and the couple are proud dog parents.

Kristin Juszczyk is a versatile outfit designer who has styled some of the biggest names associated with the NFL in recent months. During one of these forays, she designed a custom piece for arguably the most popular pop star in the world, Taylor Swift.

Taylor Swift rocks a Kristin Juszczyk exclusive

12-time Grammy Award singer-songwriter and Travis Kelce's girlfriend, Taylor Swift, appeared at the Kansas City Chiefs versus Miami Dolphins playoff game rocking a custom Kristin Juszczyk jersey puffer coat. The fresh fit had her boyfriend's name and number artistically printed on the back and front.

It is a major win for Juszczyk, as Taylor Swift is one of the most followed persons on social media, and has a dedicated fan base - the Swifties. The NFL's official social media handles shared a video of Swift's entrance into Arrowhead Stadium, and 49ers tight end George Kittle also chimed in to credit Kristin. Kittle wrote on Instagram, "@kristinjuszczyk sheeesh the detail on that jacket tho!" Kittle commented before tagging Kyle Juszczyk. "@juicecheck44 must be proud."

Who else has Kristin Juszczyk designed for?

A quick survey through Kristin Juszczyk's Instagram page will showcase her knack for crafting awesome pieces and putting them together for NFL game day.

Kristin originally began making her outfits when she and Kyle wanted a custom Halloween costume. After that proved a hit, the versatile designer took her talents to new heights.

She has created custom pieces for herself, Olympic legendary gymnast Simone Biles, Brittany Mahomes, and even NFL stars like Deebo Samuel. Taylor Swift is the latest in her expanding clientele, and she's getting more audacious in her pieces.

Kristin regularly posts her creative process on Instagram and is open about her experiences working with her celebrity clientele. Furthermore, her All-Pro husband, Kyle Juszczyk, is her biggest fan, with the 49ers' fullback regularly posting and celebrating his wife's work on social media.