"She's such a bigger deal than I am": Kyle Juszczyk spills beans on tag teaming with wife Kristin for 49ers-inspired jackets

Kristin Juszczyk, the wife of San Fransisco 49ers star Kyle Juszczyk, has gained quite the following for her magnificent NFL designer jackets. Her work has been seen across social media and even in front of a worldwide audience. Amid her success, Kyle has been her number-one fan.

The player appeared on a recent episode of "The Pat McAfee Show" to discuss his wife and her designer jackets. He made it clear that her popularity has now exceeded his and that he is all about her backing her business:

"She's such a bigger deal than I am. When I walk into the stadium now there are more signs for my wife than there are for me, she's got all the fame... we're just kind of trying to work out the whole business end of it, whether she's going to pair with a company, whether she's going to do this on her own."

He added:

"But she knows right now, the number one thing is we want to go win a Super Bowl. And then she's going to figure out what exactly we need to do to get her business completely running. I'll wake up at 4 in the morning and she has been grinding cutting up those jerseys putting it together"

Kristin Juszczyk supported Kyle Juszczyk and the San Francisco 49ers in their most recent playoff game with a puffer jacket featuring Kyle's No. 44 jersey. It also included the words National Football Conference Championship.

Per Sportico, the NFL has given Kristin a license to use its marks on her apparel. This means that she can now use the league's mark in her designs. However, the NFL reportedly declined to reveal the financial terms of the deal.

Big names have worn designs created by Kyle Juszczyk's wife

Kristin's jackets have been worn by fellow 49ers WAGs Claire Kittle and Olivia Culpo. Claire is the wife of Pro Bowl tight end George Kittle and Culpo is the fiancée of All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey.

Kristin Juszczyk has also seen her custom jackets worn by some big names. She created a puffer jacket for Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles to celebrate her husband, Green Bay Packers player Jonathan Owens.

She also saw her work worn by arguably the biggest star in the world: Taylor Swift. The "Bad Blood" singer wore a jacket with her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce's No. 87, at a playoff game this season.