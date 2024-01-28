Taylor Swift's relationship with Travis Kelce earned Chiefs, NFL $331,500,000 brand value: Report

The NFL is well aware that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are the league's most prominent power couple. The duo have been dating during the season, and Swift has been regularly seen in luxury suites cheering for her superstar boyfriend. The league's social media handlers have taken advantage, posting Swift content regularly to boost engagement.

It is working, as according to a report, Swift has generated an equivalent brand value of $331.5 million for the Chiefs and the NFL. This report comes from Apex Marketing Group, and the company disclosed this information to Front Office Sports.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

According to the report, the staggering fee is generated from digital, radio, TV, print, highlights and social media mentioning the Grammy Award winner tracing to her first game on Sept. 24, then figuring out the equivalent dollar value for each instance based on reach and impact.

Also, Taylor Swift’s presence at football games had done wonders for Travis and Jason Kelce’s "New Heights Podcast," social media followings for all associated parties and Travis' jersey sales. Her level of impact has seldom been seen in a major professional American sports league.

Furthermore, the report stated that digital content and online news have created the most value, closely followed by social media content. The Kansas City Chiefs and NFL can thank Taylor and the Swifties for the large windfall gained this season, and both organizations will be rooting for Kelce and Swift's relationship.

Expand Tweet

Taylor Swift cheered for Travis Kelce at AFC championship game

Taylor Swift hardly misses a Travis Kelce game, and the iconic singer-songwriter attended the Kansas City Chiefs' 17-10 AFC championship game win at the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. Swift was in the crowd to cheer her Pro Bowler boyfriend with the Super Bowl on the line.

Swift and other Kansas City Chiefs fans didn't have to wait too long as Travis Kelce scored the game's first touchdown on a Patrick Mahomes pass. That put the Chiefs in the driving seat, and it's yet another connection from one of the greatest QB-tight end duos the league has seen.

The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to become the first franchise since Bill Belichick led the New England Patriots to win back-to-back Super Bowls.