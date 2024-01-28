Why did Taylor Swift say no the Super Bowl 2024 halftime show? All about Travis Kelce's girlfriend's surprise decision

Before the 2023 NFL season, multiple rumors hinted at Taylor Swift headlining the Super Bowl. Having Swift as the show's star would have done wonders for the league's ratings and viewership, drawing in Swifties to watch their favorite singer.

However, Swift reportedly declined the NFL's offer to perform.

While The Blank Space singer didn't make a statement, reports outlined a few reasons why Taylor Swift couldn't perform at the game.

As per the Daily Mail, Swift is in 'no rush' to perform at the Super Bowl. Though she might do so in the future, it might be some time before she decides to perform at the halftime show.

Furthermore, other commitments like her ongoing Eras Tour and re-recording of old albums (while making new music) took up most of her time. Swift didn't have enough time to prepare, causing her to decline the NFL's offer.

"Taylor is busy with her current tour, she has zero time to prepare a Super Bowl show, she will do it eventually, but she is in no rush at all to do it in Vegas or do it in the next couple of years," the source told Daily Mail.

They added that Swift knows she's at the peak of her career, making it important for the singer to plan and map out her views. The sources added that Swift knows she has time and wants to let her career develop before she makes a decision.

The source added:

"[Swift] is leaning towards doing it in a few years, especially if the Super Bowl is in Nashville."

Can Taylor Swift go to the Super Bowl if Travis Kelce, the Chiefs win the AFC title?

Throughout the season, Taylor Swift and her relationship with Travis Kelce has taken center stage. Fans remain excited to see more from the couple, often tuning in to see Swift cheering for Kelce from the VIP suite at a Kansas City Chiefs game.

With the Chiefs up for another possible Super Bowl, there is a buzz around the Grammy winner's appearance at the game.

However, Swift's Eras Tour dates might prevent her from making the game, which will be held at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Feb. 11.

Taylor Swift tour 2024 locations in February

DATE CITY VENUE February 7, 2024 Tokyo Tokyo Dome February 8, 2024 Tokyo Tokyo Dome February 9, 2024 Tokyo Tokyo Dome February 10, 2024 Tokyo Tokyo Dome February 16, 2024 Melbourne Melbourne Cricket Ground February 17, 2024 Melbourne Melbourne Cricket Ground February 18, 2024 Melbourne Melbourne Cricket Ground February 23, 2024 Sydney Accor Stadium February 24, 2024 Sydney Accor Stadium February 25, 2024 Sydney Accor Stadium February 26, 2024 Sydney Accor Stadium

Considering Swift has a performance on Feb. 10, it could be difficult to fit the Super Bowl into her schedule on the 11th. However, considering Swift has the next performance dates scheduled from Feb. 16, TS can fly back to the USA and then to Australia for the Eras Tour.

The Tokyo to US flight duration should be around 12 hours, depending on what flight and route one takes.

Taylor Swift at the Buffalo Bills v Kansas City Chiefs game

In an earlier interview, even Travis Kelce's dad Ed spoke about Swift at the Super Bowl:

"Without a doubt. She'll be in the middle of the Eras Tour so..." Ed Kelce told ET Online.

Swift, of course, has attended most Chiefs games in 2023, making sure to cheer for Travis Kelce from the VIP box. She has even forged a friendship with Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany, often hanging out with the group around Chiefs games.