Travis Kelce's dad gets candid about Taylor Swift's possible Super Bowl appearance despite Eras Tour commitment

Travis Kelce's father Ed Kelce has been all praises for Taylor Swift and their budding romance. Starting with her viral appearances at the Kansas City Chiefs games, Kelce and his family have received equal amounts of attention.

Considering the increased media coverage, Kelce's parents seem to be handling the situation on their own. With Donna Kelce opening up after Swift's initial appearance, Ed Kelce has also gone into detail about his views on TS' linkup with his son.

That being said, Kelce's father also spoke about Swift's possible appearance at the Super Bowl next year, if the Chiefs feature in the game.

Speaking to ET Online, Ed Kelce said:

"Without a doubt. She'll be in the middle of the Eras Tour so..."

Unfortunately, even if the Chiefs make the Super Bowl, Swift's schedule for the Eras tour might not let her attend the game.

Starting with a few shows in Tokyo, Japan, Swift will be travelling for most part of the year. While she has shows in Sao Paulo in December, Swift also has February shows in Sydney and Melbourne.

List of Taylor Swift Eras Tour dates in February, 2024

DATE CITY VENUE February 7, 2024 Tokyo Tokyo Dome February 8, 2024 Tokyo Tokyo Dome February 9, 2024 Tokyo Tokyo Dome February 10, 2024 Tokyo Tokyo Dome February 16, 2024 Melbourne Melbourne Cricket Ground February 17, 2024 Melbourne Melbourne Cricket Ground February 18, 2024 Melbourne Melbourne Cricket Ground February 23, 2024 Sydney Accor Stadium February 24, 2024 Sydney Accor Stadium February 25, 2024 Sydney Accor Stadium February 26, 2024 Sydney Accor Stadium

Travis Kelce's dad believes the Chiefs TE and Taylor Swift are a 'supportive' couple

During the same conversation with ET, Ed Kelce opened up about the challenges Swift and Travis Kelce are facing, considering they also have to navigate to a tough schedule.

"I think they are two very, very driven professional individuals," Ed told ET. "I think they're very supportive of each other, which is key. This is a rough time for either one of them to have a relationship."

Ed added:

"She's in the middle of this ginormous tour, he's knee deep [in the NFL season]. At least he takes his just as serious as she takes hers as far as commitment to their craft."

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's mother at Kansas City Chiefs-Denver Broncos game

Both Swift and Kelce, as per Ed, are aware of their difficult situation. However, they remain supportive to begin a relationship. That being said, both Ed and Donna Kelce have continued to confirm that both Travis and Swift are new to this, not divulging too much into the nature of their relationship.

Furthermore, Travis Kelce and Swift are yet to confirm their relationship status publically.