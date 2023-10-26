Ed Kelce underlines why it's a 'rough time' for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce to cultivate a relationship

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship has undoubtedly been a highlight of the ongoing 2023 NFL season. So much so, that Travis' parents Donna and Ed Kelce have been asked to comment on their son's relationship.

While admitting that the relationship is new, both parents had nice things to say about Swift and her budding relationship with Kelce.

However, in a recent interview with ET Online, Ed Kelce went into the details of the new romance, and how this is a particularly trying time for them to be starting a relationship.

Of course, he complimented them both for being supportive while trying to handle the Eras Tour and the ongoing NFL season together.

"I think they are two very, very driven professional individuals," Ed told ET. "I think they're very supportive of each other, which is key. This is a rough time for either one of them to have a relationship.

"She's in the middle of this ginormous tour, he's knee deep [in the NFL season]. At least he takes his just as serious as she takes hers as far as commitment to their craft."

Speaking of their support and professionalism, Ed Kelce added:

"I think Travis supports that. And I think she realizes how committed Travis is to sleep, 10 hours a day, when your body is going through this kind of thing. So I think they're both very supportive."

Taylor Swift has already impressed Travis Kelce's dad, Ed

Irrespective of the amount of time they've spent together, Taylor Swift has already impressed Ed Kelce. The two have met at Kansas City Chiefs games, with Ed being in awe of Swift's down-to-earth nature.

While speaking to PEOPLE, Ed revealed how Swift ended up picking trash and getting up to get a drink.

“And I'm just thinking, I don't think she got the diva memo. She didn't get the spoiled musician. She doesn't know how to pull that off. And that really to me said a whole lot.”

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's mother Donna at the Chiefs-Broncos game

Kelce's mom Donna, on her end, revealed that their relationship is indeed new:

"You know, it's fairly new. I don't like to talk about it. It's just one of those things where, obviously, everybody saw me. I was in the box with her. And, you know, it's just another thing that's amped up my life."

We will see if Taylor Swift continues to attend Travis Kelce's games, the next of which is against the Denver Broncos.