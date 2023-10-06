"We're getting a lot of haters lately": Travis Kelce's mom, Donna, delvers into 'alternate universe' amid Taylor Swift media circus  

Not a day has gone by without a fresh storyline around Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift over the past two weeks. Since Swift's first visit to an NFL game at Bears vs. Chiefs, the two have been the center of attention all week long. Her visit to the MetLife Stadium for Chiefs vs. Jets only served as jet fuel for the hype.

This week, Travis Kelce's mom, Donna, addressed the excess attention the family has been getting in the wake of Swift's visits. Donna Kelce hopped on the Got It From My Momma podcast with Jennifer Vickery Smith to talk all things Taylor Swift.

On being asked to pinpoint her favorite Swift song, per Entertainment Tonight's exclusive sneak peek of the pod, she said:

"I think probably 'Shake It Off'... we're getting a lot of that lately, about haters.".

Donna Kelce added that she feels like she's in an "alternate universe" since the craze is something that she hasn't been involved with before.

Taylor Swift made her first NFL visit seated beside Donna Kelce to watch Travis Kelce in action

The pop star's very first NFL visit came two weeks ago when she touched base at Arrowhead Stadium on September 24.

Swift was pictured seated next to Donna Kelce, cheering the Chiefs on as they racked up a 41-10 win over the Chicago Bears.

After the game, Patrick Mahomes was asked about Swift's appearance as well.

The Chiefs quarterback told FOX Sports' Erin Andrews:

"I heard she was in the house so I knew I had to get it to Trav. And of course, it's on a route that Travis - he does his own thing. He just makes up a route and I throw it to him. I think he wanted to get in the end zone just as much as the Swifties wanted him to."

Travis Kelce believes media is overdoing it with the Taylor Swift coverage

On the latest episode of his New Heights podcast, the Chiefs tight end made his opinion known on the viral media craze around the two.

Kelce said:

“They are overdoing it a bit for sure. They’re just trying to have fun with it".

Kelce added that his mother and everyone else in the suite had fun and enjoyed a good time at the game against the Bears, but stated that they don't always want to be on television 24/7.

"There are certain things... you just don’t want to be on TV at all times".

It remains to be seen whether Swift continues to root for Travis Kelce's Chiefs in person over the next few weeks.

Kansas City will next be in action in Week 5 when they take on the Minnesota Vikings at the U.S. Bank Stadium.