Kristin Juszczyk has received the “Taylor Swift effect” after the 12-time Grammy Award winner wore her customized puffer jacket design from the image and likeness of Travis Kelce’s jersey. That creation earned her 400,000 new followers on Instagram and widespread recognition.

Aside from Swift, Juszczyk created a matching jacket for Brittany Mahomes bearing the jersey of her husband, two-time NFL Most Valuable Player Patrick Mahomes. But while she is basking in her success, she remains Kyle Juszczyk’s number-one fan.

She was in attendance during the San Francisco 49ers Divisional Round game against the Green Bay Packers. The wife of the 49ers’ fullback got company as she shared a photo on Instagram with Claire Kittle and Miss Universe 2012 Olivia Culpo.

Juszczyk captioned the photo booth-like image with the blurred Levi’s Stadium in the background:

“I’ve aged 10 years this week”

Kristin Juszczyk with Olivia Culpo and Claire Kittle after the San Francisco 49ers' playoff victory against the Green Bay Packers.

Culpo came to support her fiancé, running back Christian McCaffrey, who scored the game-winning touchdown against the Packers. While Kristin Juszczyk's husband had no carries or receptions, he set the stage for McCaffrey to gain 98 rushing yards and two scores.

Meanwhile, Culpo wore a McCaffrey-inspired outfit created by Juszczyk to the game. Kyle Juszczyk’s wife donned a customized outfit to show support for her husband.

Wives and girlfriends of San Francisco 49ers players show support for the team.

More importantly, the 49ers will host the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship Game. Winning that game gives the Niners the National Football Conference championship and a spot in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium in Nevada.

Kristin Juszczyk is now a go-to designer for customized NFL-inspired outfits

Kristin's LinkedIn bio shows Kristin Juszczyk’s background is in public relations, product marketing, and merchandise management.

Instead, her only investments are watching YouTube tutorials, her crocheting moments with her grandmother, and her fantastic imagination.

On her website, Juszczyk admitted that she had shelved the passion for creating masterpieces from needles and threads for two decades. That gap included earning her Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Towson University and meeting her husband while he was still a fullback for the Baltimore Ravens.

However, she rediscovered her love for the craft when she made Halloween attire for herself and Kyle Juszczyk. She started reworking jerseys and old T-shirts and never looked back.

What started as a hobby has turned into a serious business. In addition to creating customized outfits for herself and 49ers players’ wives or girlfriends, she has created a jacket for Jonathan Owens’s wife, gymnastics legend Simone Biles.

Kristin Juszczyk customized an Aidan Hutchinson-inspired jacket for Taylor Lautner, which was barely delivered on time for the Lions’ Divisional Round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

She also created a jacket for Deebo Samuel, who campaigned for Brock Purdy to be the Most Valuable Player of the 2023 NFL season.

The popularity of her creations led to the establishment of her company, The Origin Shop. Going forward, she can expect busier times as her creations go mainstream.