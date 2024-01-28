IN PHOTOS: Kristin Juszczyk dazzles in custom Kyle Juszczyk-themed long puffer coat for NFC championship game vs Lions

Kristin Juszczyk is starting to be recognized for her creative genius. She gained a massive following on social media after creating customized football-themed attire for some celebrities. But even before her creations started gaining widespread recognition, she remains Kyle Juszczyk’s number-one fan.

She is wearing a custom puffer jacket inspired by her husband’s jersey for the NFC championship game. She shared the process of creating the design on Instagram.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

After sketching some designs, Juszczyk created a masterpiece bearing her surname, the San Francisco 49ers logo, his husband’s number, and the words “National Football Conference Championship.”

She also stitched the words “Zebra, Cat, Zebra, Yellow, Kitten” on the front, referencing their surname’s last five letters.

Kristin Juszczyk flaunts her new jacket for the NFC Championship Game, inspired by her husband’s jersey.

Kristin Juszczyk’s creations have started to gain prominence, and reportedly, the NFL is already discussing an official merchandise deal with her.

But as she captivates the football world with her creative vision, she and the 49ers fans hope their team will make it to Super Bowl LVII. Standing in their way are the Detroit Lions, a team that defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the divisional round.

The NFC championship game winner will face the defending champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, in Super Bowl LVIII.

The Chiefs started their postseason journey with a victory over the Miami Dolphins in the wild-card round. That’s when 12-time Grammy Award winner Taylor Swift wore the customized Travis Kelce-inspired puffer jacket Juszczyk made for her.

Kristin Juszczyk has an illustrious clientele list

Aside from the multi-awarded pop singer, Kristin Juszczyk also made a jacket for Brittany Mahomes using the likeness of Patrick Mahomes’ jersey. Kyle Juszczyk’s wife also created customized pants for Mahomes.

Juszczyk created a jacket for gymnastics legend Simone Biles, whose husband, Jonathan Owens, plays for the Green Bay Packers. She also created an Aidan Hutchinson-inspired jacket for Michigan native Taylor Lautner. Lautner flexed the jacket after receiving it at Ford Field.

Kristin Juszczyk has stated on her website that she hasn't attended a fashion school. She is self-taught with the help of YouTube tutorials, and her passion was rekindled after creating Halloween costumes for her and her husband.

The fascination started when she was stitching with her grandmother while watching 'Wheel of Fortune.'