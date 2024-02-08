IN PHOTOS: Kristin Juszczyk drops official Super Bowl LVIII custom jacket for auction

Kristin Juszczyk’s hard work in rehashing NFL jerseys into stunning custom-made designs has paid off after the National Football League awarded her a licensing deal. Now that she can legally use the league’s logo, she created a Super Bowl-themed jacket for a fantastic cause.

The design features the number 58 front and back, pertaining to the game that will be played at Allegiant Stadium this Sunday.

It also features the Super Bowl 58 logo on the top right and an infinite print of the Roman numeral “LVIII” on the collar. Juszczyk included the names of the participating teams (San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs) and the game’s date (February 11, 2024).

However, this Kristin Juszczyk creation isn’t for sale. Instead, she’s putting it up for auction, as the caption on the corresponding Instagram post reads:

“Auction will be live starting at 12pm ET tomorrow through Saturday at 11:59pm ET. All proceeds will be donated to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc. Link in bio for more details! I’m so excited!!!”

Meanwhile, Grady Brannan assisted her with stunning images of the jacket, which comes in gray and blue shades.

After creating Halloween costumes for herself and her husband, Kristin Juszczyk rediscovered her passion for creating clothing masterpieces. According to her website, she developed a fascination with stitching clothes with her grandmother while watching Wheel of Fortune. She honed her craft through YouTube tutorials.

Taylor Swift headlines celebrities list that has worn Kristin Juszczyk’s creations

Juszczyk made a Travis Kelce-inspired puffer jacket that Taylor Swift wore during the Kansas City Chiefs’ Wild Card Round game against the Miami Dolphins. She also made a matching Patrick Mahomes jacket for Brittany Mahomes.

Kristin Juszczyk experienced massive growth in her Instagram followers after Swift wore the jacket made from Kelce’s jerseys. Likewise, she has created customized pants for Mahomes’ wife with references to his jersey and his team.

Juszczyk made a jacket for gymnastic legend Simone Biles, whose husband, safety Jonathan Owens, plays for the Green Bay Packers. She also stitched a customized jacket for Taylor Lautner from Aidan Hutchinson’s jerseys.

After shipping delays, Lautner received the jacket at Ford Field in time for the Detroit Lions’ Wild Card Round game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Before creating customized wardrobes for fans of other teams, she started creating San Francisco 49ers-inspired attire for the players’ wives and girlfriends, such as Olivia Culpo and Claire Kittle.

But as Kyle Juszczyk is his wife’s number one fan, she will cheer for her husband in Las Vegas as the Niners and the Chiefs compete in Super Bowl 58.