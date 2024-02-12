Super Bowl LVIII: Which reality shows didn't air tonight due to the sports event?

Super Bowl LVIII, one of the biggest sporting events of the year, was telecast live on Sunday, February 11, 2024. Despite being a championship, the event can be considered a celebration, with several artists taking center stage during the Halftime Show, and talents across fields coming together for the same.

The live telecast took precedence over several shows, as different networks chose to stream Super Bowl LVIII instead of their scheduled shows. This includes Bravo's Married to Medicine, The Real Housewives of Potomac, TLC's 90 Day Fiancé and Love and Translation, and more.

Reality shows that were set to air on Sunday, February 11, 2024, will now air on Sunday, February 18, 2024, at their respective time slots on their individual networks.

Super Bowl LVIII delays telecast of several reality shows

The Super Bowl LVIII, which was streamed live from Las Vegas on February 11, 2024, was telecast on several different channels. The sporting event started in 1967, when the first merger event between the NFL and AFL was won by the Green Bay Packers.

Since then, the annual event has gained increasing popularity and now has several celebrities attending it and even performing during the Halftime Show. The popularity of the event results in several networks pausing their shows when the sporting event takes place. Naturally, the same happened this year as well.

This year, on Sunday, February 11, 2024, several reality shows that were set to air their upcoming episodes, took a backseat, as the SuperBowl was aired live.

The Real Housewives of Potomac

RHOP season 8 episode 13 was initially supposed to air on February 11, but was postponed by a week due to Super Bowl LVIII.

As per a synopsis listed on Bravo's official YouTube account, the episode was set to explore why Ashley Derby had put her divorce on hold. The cast was supposed to embark on a journey to the Dominican Republic and everyone was invited.

Married to Medicine

The Bravo show's season 10 episode 13, titled Golf Cart Girls, has also been pushed by a week and will now air on February 18, 2024. Last week's episode saw Sweet Tea and Dr. Jackie Walters clash during a weekend away over the alleged lack of respect from Dr. Jackie about Sweet Tea and Dr. Gregory's marriage.

As per a sneak peak uploaded to social media, the fun-filled trip went off-track once again, and the quarrel between the female cast members continued.

90 Day Fiancé

The TLC show, which is currently on season 10, was set to air episode 16 this Sunday. However, due to Super Bowl LVIII, it has been pushed by a week. The segment was supposed to showcase several cast members tying the knot. As per a sneak peak uploaded to social media, Rob and Sophie were seen working together ahead of their wedding. However, Sophie told the cameras that her mother and Rob were still at odds.

Meanwhile, Gino and Jasmine's wedding day took a dark turn, as Jasmine's family was unable to make it to the wedding. While the couple was excited to tie the knot, Jasmine was in tears about the situation.

Love and Translation

TLC's new dating reality show, Love and Translation was set to air season 1 episode 4 on Sunday. During the segment, new couples were set to test out their connections while the female cast members had a lingerie party.

While Super Bowl LVIII aired instead of the abovementioned shows on Sunday, February 11, 2024, these reality shows will return to their usual television spots next Sunday.

