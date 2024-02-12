Super Bowl LVII is currently airing live from Las Vegas. It is one of the year's biggest sports events and takes precedence over several other television shows and reality television segments. Several shows, including the 90 Day Fiancé franchise didn't air their scheduled episodes on Sunday, February 11, as it gave up their slots for the event, which didn't sit well with fans of the TLC show.

Sunday's episode was expected to showcase several wedding ceremonies, including Clayton and Anali's, Citra and Sam's, and more. However, due to the live telecast of Super Bowl LVII, the episode has now been rescheduled. Fans took to social media to react to the delay, one person, @VictorianDream5 wrote on X:

"D*mn it!! I just realized #90DayFiance isn't on tonight!! Stupid f*cking super bowl is ruining my lifeeeee."

The TLC show will now air next week on Sunday, February 18, 2024.

90 Day Fiancé fans upset over the change in schedule due to the Super Bowl LVII

Super Bowl LVII, a live sporting event currently being live-streamed from Las Vegas has taken over several shows' regular television spots due to its massive popularity across genres. The game was started in 1966 as part of a merger between NFL and AFL during which the best teams won a grand prize of $164,000.

While the event is extremely popular, fans of several shows whose schedules had to be shifted due to the event were unhappy that their favorite shows didn't air new episodes on Sunday due to the event. One such show was TLC's 90 Day Fiancé season 10. The unique dating show, which showcases couples in the process of getting their K-1 visa, drops new episodes every Sunday on the network.

Fans took to social media to react to the lack of a new episode and blamed the sporting event for the delay.

When will 90 Day Fiancé seasaon 10 next episode return?

The synopsis of episode 17, titled, You May Now Kiss the Bride reads:

"It's finally wedding day for Gino and Jasmine; Clayton worries Anali won't show up at the altar; Citra's dad rejects Sam and Citra's Christian ceremony; Nikki hopes she can trust Justin as she departs Moldova."

A sneak peek of the upcoming episode shows Gino and Jasmine feeling excited over their wedding. Gino recalls having doubts about whether the TLC couple would make it and calls it the "best moment" of his life. The two are shown reading their vows and Gino notes that Jasmine is the love of his life.

Tune in on February 18, 2024, to watch a brand new episode of 90 Day Fiancé on TLC.

