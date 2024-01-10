How many kids does 90 Day Fiancé star Jasmine Pineda have? Details explored

36-year-old reality TV personality Jasmine Pineda rose to fame after her debut on 90 Day Financé: Before the 90 Days. Since then, the Panamanian native got married and moved to the US after her K-1 visa was approved. Jasmine’s partner, Gino Palazzolo, is a product development engineer whom she met online.

Gino was going through heartbreak after his seven-year relationship ended, and that is when he met Jasmine on a website. He flew to Panama City to meet her. Fast forward two years, and Gino and Jasmine got engaged.

Even though Jasmine Pineda is a celebrity, her personal life remains private. Only recently, Jasmine revealed she shares two sons with her ex-husband, Juance and JC.

Jasmine Pineda's two sons, Juance and JC

Following this reveal on her 90 Day Fiancé season 10 debut episode, Jasmine explained that keeping their personal information private was intentional, which she and her ex-husband had mutually agreed on. That is the reason why Jasmine avoided publicly posting pictures and videos of her children, waiting for the right time until she felt comfortable doing so.

Recently, however, she opened up about her motherhood experience and what co-parenting has been like after her eldest son Jaunce made his first appearance on the show.

Jasmine said:

“The eldest lives with my ex-husband and the youngest lives with me, but he has a special condition. During this pandemic, he was having a really hard time in the city with the lockdown so my mother and I decided to take him with her temporarily to the countryside.”

Throughout the show, Jasmine and Gino face hurdles in their relationship. Hence, Jasmine believed it was important to wait for the right time to introduce Gino to her kids. With the intention of resolving her ongoing issues with Gino, she wanted her sons to have a special bond with him. After their encounter, Jasmine was glad that Gino and her sons got along well regardless of the language barrier.

“I wanted to make sure it was something long-lasting, any mother will understand that, the funniest part is that they don't have a language in common. But they were getting along. They were playing. They were communicating so well. It was such a beautiful moment.”

As of now, Jasmine and Gino plan to move Juance and JC to the US. Her ex-husband, who is a doctor and a lawyer, was reportedly okay with the kids living with their mother permanently.

Gino’s wish to start a family with Jasmine Pineda

Even though Gino explicitly told Jasmine that he wants kids of his own, Jasmine Pineda, however, was unsure and acknowledged that they both have different plans when it comes to starting a family together. She shared her feelings in a confessional during an August 2023 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.

Jasmine Pineda and Gino Palazzolo (Image via TLC)

“He's having these super high expectations, but it’s hard for me to imagine relying on Gino’s family, especially when he’s not sure deep in his heart that they like me. And then on top of that, it’s going to be very hard to move to Michigan and bring my kids, so, to be thinking about having babies at this moment feels crazy and delusional.”

Despite having different views on this topic, they were spotted attending the 90 Day Fiancé 10-year celebration red carpet as a couple back in September 2023.

90 Day Fiancé airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.