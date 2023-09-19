90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days - Which couples are still together as of Season 6?

In the wake of the explosive finale of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 6, audiences are clamoring for answers about the fate of the eight couples who embarked on this tumultuous journey. This season, emotions ran high, and the road to love was anything but smooth. The season kept fans on the edge of their seats, from whirlwind romances to shocking separations.

As the cameras stopped rolling, the lives of the 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days couples took unforeseen turns. Some managed to defy the odds, keeping their love stronger than ever. Others faced heartbreak and chose separate paths. In the world of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, where cultural clashes, trust issues, and life-changing decisions are the norm, what lies ahead for these couples is a gripping tale of love and resilience.

The couples' status post-finale - 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 6

Let's take a deep dive into the lives of these couples to discover who managed to overcome the hurdles and who found their paths diverging after the cameras stopped rolling and curtains drew in Before the 90 Days Season 6.

1) Jasmine Pineda and Gino Palazzolo

Jasmine and Gino's whirlwind romance began on a sugar baby website, leading to Gino's journey to Panama to meet his fiery love. Their initial meeting was anything but smooth, with her jealousy causing frequent clashes. Despite these challenges, Gino was determined to propose, and Jasmine accepted.

However, their journey took a rocky turn when she revealed dissatisfaction in their intimate life. Their relationship faced further hurdles, including delays in Jasmine's K-1 visa process. Yet, recent sightings of Jasmine in the U.S. have sparked hope for their future.

2) Meisha Johnson and Nicola Kanaan

Meisha accepts Nicola's proposal in the Before the 90 Days season 6 finale (Image via TLC)

Meisha, a widow and mother of two, found love in the most unexpected place: a cross-continental connection with Nicola. Despite the geographical distance and their unique life circumstances, their love story unfolded with undeniable chemistry. Nicola, a 46-year-old man from Israel, had limited experience in romantic relationships, while Meisha, 43, was determined to find lasting happiness.

Their journey was marked by challenges, including doubts about how Nicola's family would react to their online romance. However, she managed to win over his family and received a surprise proposal from him. Recent sightings of Nicola in America confirm that their bond has transcended borders, proving that love knows no bounds.

3) Riley Diego and Violet Tuyet

Riley, a military vet, ventured thousands of miles to Vietnam to meet Violet, whom he had been dating online for two years. However, doubts clouded their romance as Riley hired a private detective to uncover Violet's past. She, feeling betrayed, acted distant.

Upon Riley's return to the U.S., he was stunned by a revelation: Violet was pregnant, claiming he was the father. This mystery remains unsolved, but recent sightings of Violet in America suggest a potential reconciliation, leaving fans intrigued about their future.

4) Amanda Wilhelm and Razvan Ciocoi

Amanda Wilhelm and Razvan Ciocoi - Before 90 Days season 6 (Image via TLC)

Amanda, a mother of two, began dating Razvan, a 26-year-old from Romania, shortly after becoming a widow. Her emotional journey led to uncertainty about their relationship's future. Razvan had also recently divorced.

In the finale, both chose to continue dating, but rumors of a split have surfaced. Amanda's association with TikToker Cody Alvers has fueled dating speculations, adding a layer of complexity to this dramatic 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days story.

5) Statler Riley and Dempsey Wilkinson

Statler Riley and Dempsey Wilkinson (Image via TLC)

Statler, a spirited Texan, embarked on a digital journey leading her to Dempsey's captivating British charm. Their connection transcended geographical confines, blossoming into a love story that defied oceans. However, as they navigate their transatlantic romance, a unique challenge sets their journey apart — Statler yearns for children, while Dempsey's uncertainty about parenthood casts a shadow over their love.

Statler's bold decision to uproot her life and relocate to England for love showcased the depth of their commitment. Yet, the looming question of postponed parenthood adds complexity to their relationship. As fans eagerly await the next chapter in Statler and Dempsey's extraordinary love story, the ocean separating them symbolises the uncharted waters they must navigate to find common ground amidst their differing desires.

6) Christian Allgood and Cleo

Christian and Cleo on the Season 6 (Image via TLC)

Christian, a 30-year-old from Minnesota, found an unexpected connection with Cleo, a 32-year-old trans woman from Italy living in England. Their transatlantic journey was marked by trust, uncertainty, and uncharted emotions.

Christian's departure for the U.S. leaves their relationship in suspense as the season finale approaches. 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days fans await the next chapter in Christian and Cleo's cross-continental love story, brimming with unanswered questions.

7) Tyray Mollett and Carmella

Tyray's insecurities about his weight tested their relationship. Unfortunately, Tyray discovered that he had been catfished for money by a man named Christian. He seems to be single after coming to terms with being deceived.

However, there is a silver lining, Tyray did finally manage to meet the real Carmella, whose photos had been used to catfish him previously — TLC gave the 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days fans a candid insight of this too!

8) David Dangerfield and Sheila Mangubat

David Dangerfield and Sheila Mangubat - 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days cast

David, the pioneering deaf cast member in the "90 Day Fiancé" franchise, met Sheila, a single mom from the Philippines, through a group for deaf singles. Language barriers, cultural differences, and occasional bouts of jealousy marked their journey. Yet, their love has transcended these challenges, forging a bond that knows no borders on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.

In a heartwarming moment, David asked Sheila to marry him, offering a glimmer of hope amid the obstacles they faced. Currently, Sheila remains in the Philippines, eagerly anticipating her move to the U.S., a testament to the enduring strength of their connection and the fact that they are still together.

In the ever-compelling world of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, love stories unfold with unexpected twists and turns. As we bid adieu to Season 6, we witness a mix of couples who have chosen to stand together and those who have embarked on separate paths.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days continues to captivate audiences with its diverse and complex relationships. As the show moves forward, viewers can expect even more dramatic moments, heartfelt connections, and the enduring quest for love. 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 6 finale aired on Sunday, September 17 at 8 p.m. EST on TLC.