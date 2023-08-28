"Vulgar, opportunistic, toxic, disrespectful, and manipulative"- 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 6 fans slam Jasmine in episode 13

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 6 aired a brand new episode on Sunday, August 27, 2023. During the segment, Jasmine expressed her disappointment with Gino for not paying her apartment rent while their K-1 visa issues were getting sorted.

While Gino presented her with several different options, such as more affordable housing options, she insisted that she wanted to stay in her current place of residence and that he should pay for it.

Gino disagreed, and the two got into a massive, explosive fight, during which they said horrible things to one another. During the heated argument, Jasmine revealed that she slept with her ex-boyfriend a month ago, after which Gino called her a "w*ore" and walked away. Fans took to social media to slam Jasmine for everything she said. One user, @Mariejr216, wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter):

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days fans slam Jasmine in latest episode

In the latest episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 6, Jasmine and Gino got into another explosive argument. The couple is currently in Panama, awaiting Jasmine's K-1 visa; however, the process and the waiting have taken a toll on the couple.

During Sunday's episode, the couple had the biggest fight yet, ending with Jasmine threatening to leave him and go back to her ex-boyfriend. She also revealed that she slept with the ex a month before the argument and said she had videos to prove it.

The fight began when the 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 6 female cast member insisted that Gino pay the rent for the apartment she was staying in. Gino said that he wanted to cut down on costs and even offered that they move into a cheaper apartment. Jasmine said no, and Gino called her "a little spoiled."

This angered the cast member, who told the cameras that it was unfair for him to call her spoilt just because she wanted to live in a decent place. She also brought up that Gino previously spent a lot of money on his "sugar babies" and that she knew that he could afford the $ 3,000 rent if he wanted to.

However, that was not the end of the night as the 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days couple continued to fight. She told her boyfriend that she should be the most important person in her life and should be above his family as well.

Jasmine didn't like that Gino refused to put her first and cussed his family.

"F*ck your family. Your family is trash. I'm gonna go and f*ck my ex, that knows how to f*ck me. He's the best man that I have ever had, and I'm going back to him. He is the most important person in my life."

When Gino told her to go back to Dane, the ex, she yelled at him and told him that she had an intimate video of herself and Dane, which was filmed a month ago.

Fans took to social media to react to the 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days' couple fight and slammed Jasmine for her behavior.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 6 will return next week with a brand new episode on Sunday.