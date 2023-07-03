"WAKE UP!!!"- 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days fans worried for Gino as Jasmine asks him to make a will

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days episode 5 aired on TLC on Sunday, July 2, at 8 pm ET. The episode showcased Jasmine and Gino making up after their previous fight over a pre-nup. Jasmine was initially offended by the idea of a pre-nup, as she felt that Gino had doubts that she will take money from him.
Later, Gino himself asked her to forget the contract and Jasmine was pleased, confessing that she was almost ready to sign the papers.
However, Gino was left shocked when Jasmine asked him to make a will and add her name in it.
"In my eyes, I want to feel protected, and that you will still love me and take care of me," she explained.
Jasmine added that she was leaving her family for him and if something were to happen to him before they got married, she would be left all alone in America. Gino's family will also not take her in as they don't support their relationship.
Gino was left speechless for some time and asked her why she was even thinking about him dying just months before their wedding.
90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days fans are worried about Gino's safety and asked him to leave Jasmine before something happened.
90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days fans slam Jasmine for not signing a prenup but wanting safety from Gino
Jasmine was very offended with Gino's prenup even though it seemed fair in every manner. She did not take into account his desire of feeling safe but now wanted to stay secured in America.
90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days fans slammed Jasmine for her demand and felt that she intended to hurt Gino.
Jasmine is afraid that she will be left with nothing if she signs the pre-nup
Jasmine went out for drinks with her sister Liz and confessed that her anxiety levels were off the roof about the prenup.
She said that in her divorce from her ex-husband, she got nothing so this was “like a nightmare repeating itself."
"I’ve sacrificed so much for Gino and he’s asking for a contract even though I have to leave everything and go to the United States knowing if this doesn’t work I could end up in the streets, because he’s not going to give me anything," she said.
She was happy that Gino himself withrew the contract with the fear that Jasmine might leave him. Gino got scared after her demand for a will and felt that they had a lot of issues to work through before getting married.
TLC airs fresh episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days ever Sunday at 8 pm ET.