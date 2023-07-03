"WAKE UP!!!"- 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days fans worried for Gino as Jasmine asks him to make a will

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days episode 5 aired on TLC on Sunday, July 2, at 8 pm ET. The episode showcased Jasmine and Gino making up after their previous fight over a pre-nup. Jasmine was initially offended by the idea of a pre-nup, as she felt that Gino had doubts that she will take money from him.

Later, Gino himself asked her to forget the contract and Jasmine was pleased, confessing that she was almost ready to sign the papers.

However, Gino was left shocked when Jasmine asked him to make a will and add her name in it.

"In my eyes, I want to feel protected, and that you will still love me and take care of me," she explained.

Jasmine added that she was leaving her family for him and if something were to happen to him before they got married, she would be left all alone in America. Gino's family will also not take her in as they don't support their relationship.

Gino was left speechless for some time and asked her why she was even thinking about him dying just months before their wedding.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days fans are worried about Gino's safety and asked him to leave Jasmine before something happened.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days fans slam Jasmine for not signing a prenup but wanting safety from Gino

Jasmine was very offended with Gino's prenup even though it seemed fair in every manner. She did not take into account his desire of feeling safe but now wanted to stay secured in America.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days fans slammed Jasmine for her demand and felt that she intended to hurt Gino.

Mrs. Fleming @goletjf #90DayFiance Gino is an idiot if he doesn’t get a prenup. However, he probably won’t need one because Jasmine will drive him to bankruptcy. They need a good estate planning attorney with a lot of patience to deal w/Jasmine. #90dayfiancebeforethe90days Gino is an idiot if he doesn’t get a prenup. However, he probably won’t need one because Jasmine will drive him to bankruptcy. They need a good estate planning attorney with a lot of patience to deal w/Jasmine. #90dayfiancebeforethe90days #90DayFiance

Lana @LANA1FM Next week Jasmin tells Gino she will be the beneficiary on the life insurance policy he’s going to buy for her. #TLC will have to add #90DayFiance The First 48 Hours #MurderMysteries Next week Jasmin tells Gino she will be the beneficiary on the life insurance policy he’s going to buy for her. #TLC will have to add #90DayFiance The First 48 Hours #MurderMysteries

Brooklyn Tommy

#90dayfiancebeforethe90days

#90DayFiance Just when I thought Jasmine couldn't get any worse now she wants a will. Gino needs to be really careful and watch Deadly Women and Snapped! Just when I thought Jasmine couldn't get any worse now she wants a will. Gino needs to be really careful and watch Deadly Women and Snapped!#90dayfiancebeforethe90days #90DayFiance

TH @beingnozey #90dayfiancebeforethe90days Jasmine won’t sign a prenup, but she wants Gino to draw up a will. Next it will be an insurance policy. This is why Gino is never in the mood. 🤦🏾‍♀️🤦🏾‍♀️🤦🏾‍♀️🤦🏾‍♀️ #90DayFiance Jasmine won’t sign a prenup, but she wants Gino to draw up a will. Next it will be an insurance policy. This is why Gino is never in the mood. 🤦🏾‍♀️🤦🏾‍♀️🤦🏾‍♀️🤦🏾‍♀️#90DayFiance #90dayfiancebeforethe90days

Old Money Marty @OldMoneyMarty #90DayFiance Gino gave in about the prenup and now Jasmine is asking about a WILL? Sounds a little Netflix true crime-y to me #90dayfiancebeforethe90days Gino gave in about the prenup and now Jasmine is asking about a WILL? Sounds a little Netflix true crime-y to me #90dayfiancebeforethe90days #90DayFiance https://t.co/G4oGJsO6uF

Tymmerie @Tymmerie #90dayfiance Jasmine and Gino the instant he signs the will: #90dayfiance Jasmine and Gino the instant he signs the will: https://t.co/Odi076j6Jh

Violate Brown @BrownViolate #90DayFiance Something tells me Jasmine has watched a few too many episodes of Snapped or First 48. Gino better not put her in his will. #90dayfiancebeforethe90days Something tells me Jasmine has watched a few too many episodes of Snapped or First 48. Gino better not put her in his will. #90dayfiancebeforethe90days #90DayFiance https://t.co/PPxOBT0jUl

Jasmine is afraid that she will be left with nothing if she signs the pre-nup

Jasmine went out for drinks with her sister Liz and confessed that her anxiety levels were off the roof about the prenup.

She said that in her divorce from her ex-husband, she got nothing so this was “like a nightmare repeating itself."

"I’ve sacrificed so much for Gino and he’s asking for a contract even though I have to leave everything and go to the United States knowing if this doesn’t work I could end up in the streets, because he’s not going to give me anything," she said.

She was happy that Gino himself withrew the contract with the fear that Jasmine might leave him. Gino got scared after her demand for a will and felt that they had a lot of issues to work through before getting married.

TLC airs fresh episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days ever Sunday at 8 pm ET.

