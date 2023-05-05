See The Way I See on Shark Tank: Cost, product and more explored

Shark Tank season 14 is set to return with another episode this Friday, May 5, at 8 pm ET. The upcoming segment will feature more upcoming and established businesses as their founders pitch their products to the sharks in order to get the funding they need to take it to the next level.

One of the products set to appear in the upcoming episode is See The Way I See by Sophie Nistico, who started the business in 2020 with the aim to destigmatize mental health issues. Her website states:

"My overall goal is to help anyone who struggles with their mental health, and bring more awareness and normality to the subject that has an unspoken rule to remain private about. Time to change that."

Sophie Nistico, founder of See The Way I See, will make her appearance on Shark Tank season 14 to promote her business

One of the businesses set to appear in the upcoming episode of Shark Tank season 14 began as an art page on Instagram. Sophie Nistico, a recent graduate, ventured on the social media platform with her art page six years ago, starting with stickers first.

The Shark Tank entrepreneur has since then evolved into a clothing brand which consists mainly of sweatshirts that aim to start conversations about mental health. Her sweatshirts come with reassuring reminders on the sleeves to help people keep moving forward.

On her website, the See The Way I See founder wrote that her created her business as she suffered from chronic migraines since she was 15 years old. However, after a really long time she realised that her migraines were stemming from severe anxiety. She added:

"I overthink everything, I can get anxious from the simplest of things, and am just an (emotional) twenty something year old doing my best at life. So when I created this brand I thought about what I wished already existed, resonated with me, and what I would genuinely purchase for myself. Thus creating See The Way I See."

The apparel brand set to appear in Shark Tank’s upcoming episode believes in giving back to society and is associated with various organizations including NAMI, AMF Migraine Foundation, and more.

Consumers can purchase the products on seethewayisee.com, the brand’s official website. Their collection includes sweatshirts and sweatpants starting from $60 and comes in various sizes all the way up to 5XL and different colors. Some of the terms on the crewneck sweatshirts include Anxious, Cry A Lot!, Doing My Best, Emotional, Migraine Brain, Overthinker, Practice empathy, and more.

Their Tshirt collection for adults starts from $30 and comes in various sizes, colors, and quotes. Sophie’s hoodie collection starts from $75 a piece and includes different sizes, colors, quotes, and more.

The brand founder also sells stationery, and accessories, including keychains, phone cases, tote bags, rings, and hair clips. Their phone collection was a collaboration with Casetify in honor of mental health awareness month. Each product that they sold, they donated $5 to Sad Girls Club, to provide services and resources to young women of color to practice mental health.

Tune in on Friday, May 5, at 8 pm ET to watch the upcoming episode of Shark Tank season 14 on ABC.

