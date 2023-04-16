What happens following a successful deal on Shark Tank? Play Maysie founder Kayla Lupean dishes on application process and more

Shark Tank is known for providing platforms and helping businesses, big or small, by giving them the funding and mentorship they need to take their products to the next level. The show is currently in its fourteenth installment and has seen various entrepreneurs take the stage and give a pitch that has the power to change everything for them, professionally speaking.

One of the businesses that appeared on the show on Friday, April 14, 2023, was successful at impressing one of the Sharks enough to bag a deal that will help her establish her business further. Kayla Lupean, who came to the show, went home with $150,000 for 20% equity and a $7 royalty per unit for her Play Maysie.

Play Maysie founder Kayla Lupean opens up about making a deal on Shark Tank season 14

One of the products that appeared on last week’s episode of Shark Tank season 14 was Kayla Lupean's Play Maysie dollhouse.

While her dollhouse didn’t strike a chord with most of the Sharks, Barbara Corcoran decided that Kayla and her product were worth investing in. Kayla’s initial offer on Shark Tank season 14 episode 20 was for $150k for 10% equity; however, Barbara’s final counter offer that the entrepreneur accepted was for $150k for 20% equity plus a $7 royalty.

Kayla Lupean opened up about her experience on the ABC show while in conversation with Distractify, where she spoke about what happens on the show once an entrepreneur gets the deal.

She said:

"You walk out and you’re like ‘did that really happen?’ It was so surreal. So afterwards, you go back to your room."

She added that the investing Shark’s vice president, Mike, immediately came to have a conversation with her, and she was surprised to see that the Sharks had people with them on set. She added that according to what she had heard from the other entrepreneurs and her own research, “Barb’s the real deal.”

Kayla added that she was brought into Barbara’s team, which is at her disposal should she need any help expanding her business.

She further spoke of the entire experience and said that the entire process on the day of the filming took about 45 minutes, which felt like “an out of body experience.” While the filming lasted less than an hour, the Shark Tank season 14 entrepreneur stated that the entire process, which includes applying for the show, creating a video about her business, and being asked to film an episode, took several months for the Play Maysie founder.

Kayla added that there’s an online application that potential cast members have to fill out. However, since her product already had a “hefty following and marketable products,” she was contacted directly by the producers.

She further added that she was initially supposed to film the Shark Tank episode in September 2022, but was contacted before the July date to see if she would film in the same month.

Shark Tank season 14 will return on Friday at 8 pm ET on ABC with a new episode.

