Honey Bunchies on Shark Tank: How did founder Kendra Bennett come up with the company name? Details explored

Shark Tank season 14 is set to return with another segment this week. Set to appear in the upcoming episode are more businesses and entrepreneurs as they aim to impress the Sharks with their pitches and get the funding they need in order to take their businesses to the next level.

One of the businesses set to appear in the upcoming episode is Honey Bunchies, owned by Kendra Bennett. Honey Bunchies is a honey-based snack bar that is named after Kendra’s father’s nickname for his wife.

Tune in on Friday, April 14, at 8 pm ET to watch the upcoming episode of Shark Tank season 14 on ABC.

Shark Tank season 14 business Honey Bunchies came about because of a missing recipe

One of the products set to appear in Shark Tank season 14’s upcoming episode is Honey Bunchies, a honey-based snack bar that was invented because of a “missing recipe,” as the website states. The website adds that in 2010, Kendra’s father was attempting to recreate one of her mother’s 35-year-old recipes but neither her father nor her mother knew the exact recipe.

It further adds:

"On a mission to enjoy this amazing snack from the past, Dad spent a solid 3 months toiling in his kitchen, literally counting peanuts, and logging every variation into his journal. When all was said and done, he never quite figured out Mom's recipe, but he accidentally created Honey Bunchies!"

The website states that Honey Bunchies is named after his nickname for Kendra’s mother, and that the signature bees are based on a drawing of the family that the founder made as a four-year-old child.

The Shark Tank season 14 cast member added that her father started the snack business all by himself and did everything by himself, including packaging, managing the book, and even going around knocking on doors with a cash register to see if people would like to sell Honey Bunchies.

Eventually, the whole family joined the business, including herself, her brother, her mother, her uncle, her cousin, and more, as they worked around the clock and had meetings in her parents’ kitchen.

In 2020, the packaging was upgraded, and the following year, the Shark Tank season 14 product introduced another flavor, Coconut Almond, and then in April 2023, Honey Bunchies became Bon Bee Honey!

The website states:

"We are a 50% veteran owned, 50% woman owned family business."

Consumers can find the nutritional bar on Amazon in packs of six, in various stores, and on their website, honeybunchies.com. The two available flavors of the bar, Peanut Pecan and Coconut Almond, are gluten, grain, and soy free. The bars can be purchased in packs of six for $38.99.

The stores where the upcoming ABC show product is available include 7 Eleven, King Soopers, Whole Foods Market, Natural Grocers, and HyVee, and it is coming soon to Kroger in select stores. The states where the product is available include Florida, South Carolina, Vermont, Virginia, Wisconsin, Texas, North Dakota, and more.

