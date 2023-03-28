7 most popular and successful Shark Tank products ever

ABC's Shark Tank has been captivating audiences since its premiere in 2009. The show has enjoyed tremendous success, consistently earning high ratings and popularity among viewers.

Aspiring entrepreneurs and inventors pitch their business ideas to a panel of successful investors, referred to as sharks, who then evaluate the product/service and decide whether to invest in the entrepreneur's business venture or not.

Over the years, Shark Tank has not only become a source of entertainment but also a valuable platform for entrepreneurs to gain exposure and funding for their innovative products and services.

Presently in its 14th season, Shark Tank has witnessed a lot of quirky and innovative ideas over the years. While the show has seen plenty of unconventional and eccentric pitches, it has also witnessed exceptionally great inventions that have changed people's lives for the better.

From a blanket that can be worn as a hoodie to ugly Christmas sweaters, here's a look at 7 successful Shark Tank products.

7 Shark Tank products that gained oodles of love from the audience

1) The Bouqs

One company that has gained exposure by pitching on Shark Tank is The Bouqs.

The Bouqs is a flower delivery service that offers farm-fresh, eco-friendly flowers at affordable prices. What sets this business apart from other flower delivery services is that they work directly with farmers to deliver sustainably grown flowers to customers.

Featuring in season 5 of Shark Tank in 2014, the business was passed on during the actual pitching. However, shark Robert Herjavec later invested in the venture. The company has since reported sales of $100 million.

2) Tipsy Elves

Tipsy Elves is a clothing company that specializes in quirky and festive holiday-themed apparel. The company's co-founders pitched their idea of commercializing ugly Christmas sweaters to the sharks, receiving a $100,000 investment from Robert Herjavec in 2013 on season 5 of the show.

Since then, Tipsy Elves has successfully expanded its product line to include Halloween, Easter, and other holiday-themed and has generated more than $125 million in sales.

3) The Original Comfy

The Original Comfy is a one-of-a-kind wearable blanket that comes with a hood.

Pitched in 2017 during season 9 of Shark Tank, the fleece-lined, micro-fiber, oversized hooded sweater is designed to provide a cozy, comfortable and convenient option for people to stay warm in any situation, whether at home or while traveling.

The Original Comfy was invested in by Barbara Corcoran with a deal of $50,000 for a 30% stake and has since made $150 million in sales.

4) Simply Fit Board

The Simply Fit Board is a fun fitness tool that works by engaging the body's core muscles while providing a low-impact cardio workout. The board is designed in such a way that it allows users to twist and turn while maintaining stability and balance.

When the pitch was made in season 7 of the show, shark Lori Greiner offered $125,000 for a 20% stake. The company reportedly earned more than $160 million in sales after appearing on Shark Tank in 2015.

5) Squatty Potty

The Squatty Potty is a toilet stool used to improve bowel movements.

It was developed after its creators, Bobby Edwards and his mother Judy Edwards, discovered that squatting while using the bathroom can help with issues such as constipation and hemorrhoids.

The Squatty Potty gained popularity after its appearance on season 6 in 2014, with shark Lori Greiner investing $350,000 for a 10% stake. After creating a viral ad in 2015 that caught the attention of various celebrities, the Squatty Potty reported an overall lifetime sales of $175 million.

6) Scrub Daddy

Scrub Daddy is perhaps one of the most known of Shark Tank's successful products. The scrubber is a unique, smiley-faced sponge that changes textures based on the water temperature. In hot water, the sponge becomes flexible and soft, allowing for gentle cleaning. In cold water, it becomes firm and can be used for tougher scrubbing tasks.

Scrub Daddy was pitched in 2012 during season 4 of Shark Tank. It proved to be a hit with the sharks, scoring a deal with Lori Greiner for $200,000 for a 20% stake.

The product has since become a household name, available in major retail stores across the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

7) Bombas

Bombas is a company that offers high-quality socks for men, women, and children. The brand has also gained recognition for its charitable efforts, donating a pair of socks for every pair purchased to homeless shelters and individuals in need.

The founders of Bombas received a $200,000 investment from businessman Daymond John for a 17.5% stake, after pitching their product in 2014, during season 6 of the show.

Bombas has since proven to be a profitable and socially responsible business, making it one of Shark Tank’s best-selling products with over $225 million in lifetime sales.

In conclusion, Shark Tank is a testament to the power of entrepreneurship and the potential for anyone to turn their ideas into a successful business venture with the right resources and support. From the creation of innovative products and tools to expanding the reach of existing businesses, the show has proven that with the right support, even the smallest of ideas can turn out to be a profitable business.

Shark Tank premiered its 14th season on September 23, 2022. The current season of the show has aired 17 episodes so far, as of March 17, 2023.

Viewers can watch new episodes of season 14 at 8 pm ET on ABC every Friday.

