Shark Tank season 14 episode 20 release date, air time and plot on ABC

Popular reality series Shark Tank season 14 will air a brand new episode on Friday, April 14, at 8:00 pm ET on ABC. The sharks will gather once again for an interesting episode, featuring entrepreneurs pitching their products and up-and-coming businesses. Viewers are all set to witness a wide variety of business ideas and proposals, with the founders pitching their best to gain an investment.

Episode 20 of Shark Tank will feature four businesses presenting their products in front of sharks/investors Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner, and Daymond Josh. If the sharks find the pitches interesting, they will present their respective deals in front of the founders. The latter will try to negotiate their terms and if accepted, secure a deal with either one or a group of sharks.

What are the businesses that will be featured on Shark Tank season 14 episode 20?

Shark Tank @ABCSharkTank Ready to pitch on #SharkTank ? Before you do, brush up on your S.T.A.P. to impress the Sharks, especially Mr. Wonderful! 🤑 Ready to pitch on #SharkTank? Before you do, brush up on your S.T.A.P. to impress the Sharks, especially Mr. Wonderful! 🤑 https://t.co/4aiTCpbgaQ

Episode 20 of Shark Tank will have four business ventures -- Dapper Boi, Honey Bunchies, Play Masie and Tia Lupita Foods -- pitch their ideas to the sharks. The episode will also feature Nina Farzin and her company Oogiebear, which received a deal from Barbara Corcoran and Robert Herjavec in season 14 episode 1.

1) Dapper Boi

Charisse and Vicky Pasche will pitch their gender neutral clothing line Dapper Boi on this week's Shark Tank episode. The wife and wife entrepreneurs were disappointed with binary clothing choices in stores and ideated a line where gender is free of clothing limitations.

Their first product was Androgynous Jeans, which gained massive success through a Kickstarted campaign. Since then, their clothing has included shirts, shorts, bathing suits, and much more. It is even inclusive of all body types.

2) Honey Bunchies

Honey Bunchies founder Kendra Benett will pitch her business of honey-based snack bars on Shark Tank. Along with her family, she started the business in 2015. The inspiration for the product was her father recreating an old snack bar recipe that her mother made over three decades ago.

The bars are made with 42% honey and rolled in peanuts, sunflower kernels and pecans. They are also grain-free, gluten-free and soya-free. The product is currently available in supermarkets, including Whole Foods.

3) Play Masie

Play Masie founder Kayla Lupean will pitch her portable dollhouse business on the upcoming Shark Tank episode. After her divorce in 2013, she decided to adopt a kid and experience motherhood. She welcomed her daughter, Elise, by fate after a pregnant couple came to her mother's clinic asking if anyone was looking to adopt.

She ideated portable dollhouses in 2020. According to the bio, they look like metal lunchboxes when closed. Magnets are further used to holding everything together. The entrepreneur has a shop in The Arcade Mall, Cleveland.

4) Tia Lupita Foods

Tip Lupita Foods was founded by Hectar Salvidar, who will be pitching his Mexican food items on Shark Tank. The ideation for the business began when he moved to the USA from his native Mexico in 2007. His mother sent him some homemade hot sauce and would continue to ship it on a regular basis.

Later, the entrepreneur asked his mother for the recipe and began selling bottles of hot sauce. In 2018, he also added more Mexican items, including cactus tortilla chips, salsa macha, and other sauces. The tortillas are low-calorie and low-carb as they are made from the prickly pear cactus.

With Oogiebear giving sharks an update on their business in the upcoming episode, viewers will gain insight into the profit margins of the company. They will also witness newer businesses pitching their ideas in hopes of sealing a deal and have a shark make an investment.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode of Shark Tank this Friday, April 14, at 8:00 pm ET on ABC.

Poll : 0 votes