The Company You Keep episode 6 on ABC: Release date, air time, plot, and more

After a fascinating start to the debut season, ABC's The Company You Keep is all set to return for another episode on April 2, 2023. The intriguing premise of the show was adapted from the Korean drama My Fellow Citizens! The upcoming episode will likely mark the final phase of the season, which is expected to consist of 7-10 episodes.

While most details remain unclear, this episode, titled The Real Thing, will feature a number of intriguing events that will define the future of the show. The upcoming episode is also expected to see plenty of drama for both Charlie (Milo Ventimiglia) and Emma (Catherine Haena Kim), who is at the very end of the road.

Episode 6 of The Company You Keep will premiere at 10:00 pm EST on April 2, 2023, on ABC. It will also be available for streaming on Hulu a day later.

The Company You Keep season 1 episode 6 promo: An old flame to light up the new job

As indicated by the brief promo, among the most interesting things in the next episode, The Company You Keep will feature an elaborate con job that will involve stealing a very expensive painting. The episode will also see Charlie’s sister Birdie (Sarah Wayne Callies) enlist the help of her estranged lover and old flame for the job. This will also mark Geoff Stults' introduction to the series. He will play the role of Birdie's ex, Simon Norris, who is also the father to her child.

Fans are also expected to see some drama from Charlie and Emma, especially with the latter having to deal with her conflicting loyalties after Charlie's revelation.

The synopsis for the upcoming episode of the ABC show reads:

"Birdie reaches out to an old flame to help the family steal a painting; Emma grapples with Charlie's admission and must deal with conflicts of interest at work at the CIA."

The episode is expected to run for about 40-48 minutes.

More about The Company You Keep

The Company You Keep is an American television series created by Julia Cohen that is based on the South Korean television series My Fellow Citizens! The show premiered on February 19, 2023, and has only aired five episodes so far.

The synopsis for the series reads:

"A night of passion leads to love between con man Charlie and undercover CIA officer Emma, who are unknowingly on a collision course professionally. While Charlie ramps up the family business with sights set on getting out for good, Emma works to close in on the vengeful criminal who holds Charlie's family debts in hand -- forcing them to reckon with the lies they've told so they can save themselves and their families from disastrous consequences."

The show stars Polly Draper as Fran Nicoletti, William Fichtner as Leo Nicoletti, Tim Chiou as David Hill, James Saito as Joseph Hill, and Freda Foh Shen as Grace Hill in pivotal roles.

Fans can watch the previous episodes of The Company You Keep on Hulu as they await the release of episode 6 on April 2.

Poll : 0 votes