The Company You Keep episode 5 on ABC: Release date, time, what to expect, and more

The upcoming episode of The Company You Keep will be released on ABC on Sunday, March 26, at 10 pm ET/PT. The show premiered on February 19, 2023, and is based on the South Korean television series My Fellow Citizens!, which aired from April 1 to May 28, 2019, on KBS2.

The Company You Keep stars Milo Ventimiglia, Catherine Haena Kim, Sarah Wayne Callies, Polly Draper, William Fichtner, Tim Chiou, James Saito, Freda Foh Shen, and Felisha Terrell in prominent roles.

The Company You Keep episode 5: Is Charlie's relationship in jeopardy?

Written by Matthew Maala and D. M. Harringhe, the upcoming episode of The Company You Keep is titled The Spy Who Loved Me.

The official synopsis of the episode reads:

"Daphne enlists the Nicolettis to steal a book of blackmail from a fixer; Charlie puts his relationship with Emma on the line to ensure her safety."

In the upcoming episode, Daphne Finch asks Nicolettis to rob a book of blackmail from a fixer. The book can completely change the entire game, but Charlie comes across issues of his own. Moreover, Charlie has to put his relationship with Emma on the line to ensure her safety.

What happened in the previous episode?

With a script by Cori Uchida and Adam Lash, episode 4, titled All In, was directed by Chi-Yoon Chung. It aired on March 19, 2023.

The official synopsis of the episode read:

"Pressure from Daphne forces Charlie to take extreme measures at a high stakes poker game on a yacht; after meeting Emma's family, Charlie's confidence in their relationship strengthens, but his criminal activity continues to threaten their future."

Episode 4 saw Charlie being forced by Daphne to take big measures at a high-stakes poker game on a yacht. Later, although he met Emma's family and believed that he could make his relationship work, Charlie constantly wondered how he can balance his personal life with his professional one.

What is The Company You Keep about?

The Company You Keep was created by Julia Cohen and follows the story of con man Charlie and undercover CIA officer Emma. One night together ignites love between the two and they become inseparable. Unfortunately, the world they live in is filled with dangers and loopholes.

The official synopsis of The Company You Keep reads:

"A night of passion leads to love between con man Charlie and undercover CIA officer Emma, who are unknowingly on a collision course professionally. "

It further continues:

"While Charlie ramps up the 'family business' so he can get out for good, Emma’s closing in on the vengeful criminal who holds Charlie’s family debts in hand – forcing them to reckon with the lies they’ve told so they can save themselves and their families from disastrous consequences. The series is based on the Korean Broadcasting System series entitled 'My Fellow Citizens.'"

Executive producers of the show include Milo Ventimiglia, Russ Cundiff, Todd Harthan, Jon M. Chu, Caitlin Foito, Ben Younger, Lindsay Goffman, Julia Cohen, and Phil Klemmer.

Poll : 0 votes