Is Dan Bilzerian married? Internet reacts with memes as poker player's Instagram post sends fans into a frenzy

Netizens were sent into a frenzy recently after Armenian-American poker player Dan Bilzerian posted a picture to his Instagram profile indicating that he got married. The businessman has often shared pictures on Instagram where he is seen partying with several women and showing off his lavish lifestyle. Many found it tough to believe that the 41-year-old was ready to tie the knot.
Apart from being known for his poker skills, Dan Bilzerian is also a thriving social media influencer with over 33.1 million followers on his official Instagram page. He often shares photos from his recent travels, which almost always include pictures of attractive women.
Today, the celebrity poker player took to the social media platform, uploading an image of himself alongside an unidentified woman. It appeared like the two were walking down a wedding isle, surrounded by lush greenery and white flowers. Bilzerian was seen wearing a tailored suit as the woman wore a sage green dress, an unconventional choice compared to the traditional white bridal gown.
The sportsman also claimed to be at the French Riviera. Dan Bilzerian wrote in the post’s caption:
“I finally did it.”
Netizens react to Dan Bilzerian’s Instagram picture
Internet users were shocked by Bilzerian's latest Instagram post. Many found it tough to believe that the poker player, who is deemed to be a ladies’ man was finally ready to settle with a woman and get married.
Many expressed disbelief and comments expressing doubt about his alleged marriage flooded social media. Netizens stated that they do not believe that Bilzerian was actually married and that it was simply a publicity stunt to shock fans. Some also wrote that it was simply a prank.
A few tweets on the same read:
Dan Bilzerian has not uploaded any other images or statements confirming that he is married.
Dan Bilzerian’s relationship history explored
The poker player features several women on his Instagram page. However, he did have a slew of girlfriends in the past. According to Glamour Buff, he was linked to model Hailey Grice in early 2020. The model has appeared on his social media page numerous times. The two reportedly spent a large amount of time during the pandemic lockdown. However, they called it quits .
Prior to Grice, Bilzerian was spotted with Cuban model Leidy Amelia. The two were seen together during his 2019 European tour. Sources claim that the model was the youngest woman he was ever linked with.
Bilzerian was in a very public relationship with Sofia Bevarly. He revealed in an interview that he was often with several women, but he found her to be the most interesting. He said:
“We just started hanging out … She’s a little different, you know? She’s smart, she’s cool, and she liked a lot of the s*** I like. So here we are.”
He also stated in interviews that he met Bevarly at a marquee pool party. He also made it clear during that time that he was in a monogamous relationship with Bevarly. He said:
“Yeah, Got a girlfriend. First time.”
Prior to dating Bevarly, Bilzerian was linked to model Lauren Blake. The two were spotted together several times. She garnered immense attention in 2016 after she began being seen with the poker player.