Is Dan Bilzerian married? Internet reacts with memes as poker player's Instagram post sends fans into a frenzy

Netizens were sent into a frenzy recently after Armenian-American poker player Dan Bilzerian posted a picture to his Instagram profile indicating that he got married. The businessman has often shared pictures on Instagram where he is seen partying with several women and showing off his lavish lifestyle. Many found it tough to believe that the 41-year-old was ready to tie the knot.

Apart from being known for his poker skills, Dan Bilzerian is also a thriving social media influencer with over 33.1 million followers on his official Instagram page. He often shares photos from his recent travels, which almost always include pictures of attractive women.

Today, the celebrity poker player took to the social media platform, uploading an image of himself alongside an unidentified woman. It appeared like the two were walking down a wedding isle, surrounded by lush greenery and white flowers. Bilzerian was seen wearing a tailored suit as the woman wore a sage green dress, an unconventional choice compared to the traditional white bridal gown.

The sportsman also claimed to be at the French Riviera. Dan Bilzerian wrote in the post’s caption:

“I finally did it.”

Netizens react to Dan Bilzerian’s Instagram picture

Internet users were shocked by Bilzerian's latest Instagram post. Many found it tough to believe that the poker player, who is deemed to be a ladies’ man was finally ready to settle with a woman and get married.

Many expressed disbelief and comments expressing doubt about his alleged marriage flooded social media. Netizens stated that they do not believe that Bilzerian was actually married and that it was simply a publicity stunt to shock fans. Some also wrote that it was simply a prank.

A few tweets on the same read:

Cryptorresmos @CTorresmos Dan Bilzerian just got married. Dan Bilzerian just got married. https://t.co/bGcEol8HNk

اسامہ @searchingthis Finally the 🦁 has been tamed. The man, myth and legend Dan Bilzerian has settled for a single woman and is married! 🍿 Finally the 🦁 has been tamed. The man, myth and legend Dan Bilzerian has settled for a single woman and is married! 🍿 https://t.co/Y5EHXvxkix

مصطفى @Mufasa5011 you know nothing impossible when you see dan bilzerian getting married you know nothing impossible when you see dan bilzerian getting married https://t.co/rmz51zV5KK

Nirali Shah @nirali_shahh

Dan Bilzerian got married.

#danbilzerian Shortest Joke Ever-Dan Bilzerian got married. Shortest Joke Ever-Dan Bilzerian got married.#danbilzerian

nihilistic. @lahasil101 Even Dan bilzerian got married and you still flirting Even Dan bilzerian got married and you still flirting

Randy 🇱🇰 @vishwaGW 🫤 Dan Bilzerian got married after having 10000 ex gfs.! May be i will get married too then.. Dan Bilzerian got married after having 10000 ex gfs.! May be i will get married too then.. 😑🫤

آنتی سوشالیست @alire3a_ Dan Bilzerian got married today and our time has come let's call it apocalypse !! Dan Bilzerian got married today and our time has come let's call it apocalypse !!

Strider @rohitky77 Dan Bilzerian got married.



Fans after reading this:- Dan Bilzerian got married. Fans after reading this:- https://t.co/BNbv08INSo

Keneilwe Setlhodi @oohkeneilwe i never thought i'd see the day Dan Bilzerian getting married i never thought i'd see the day Dan Bilzerian getting married

Hlovo @hlovo_



That woman is brave Dan Bilzerian got married ?That woman is brave Dan Bilzerian got married ?😂That woman is brave

Dan Bilzerian has not uploaded any other images or statements confirming that he is married.

Dan Bilzerian’s relationship history explored

The poker player features several women on his Instagram page. However, he did have a slew of girlfriends in the past. According to Glamour Buff, he was linked to model Hailey Grice in early 2020. The model has appeared on his social media page numerous times. The two reportedly spent a large amount of time during the pandemic lockdown. However, they called it quits .

Prior to Grice, Bilzerian was spotted with Cuban model Leidy Amelia. The two were seen together during his 2019 European tour. Sources claim that the model was the youngest woman he was ever linked with.

Bilzerian was in a very public relationship with Sofia Bevarly. He revealed in an interview that he was often with several women, but he found her to be the most interesting. He said:

“We just started hanging out … She’s a little different, you know? She’s smart, she’s cool, and she liked a lot of the s*** I like. So here we are.”

He also stated in interviews that he met Bevarly at a marquee pool party. He also made it clear during that time that he was in a monogamous relationship with Bevarly. He said:

“Yeah, Got a girlfriend. First time.”

Prior to dating Bevarly, Bilzerian was linked to model Lauren Blake. The two were spotted together several times. She garnered immense attention in 2016 after she began being seen with the poker player.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far