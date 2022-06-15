Conor McGregor's Dublin pub The Black Forge Inn visited by Dan Bilzerian

Dan Bilzerian recently dropped by Conor McGregor's Black Forge Inn pub in Dublin. The American poker player and social media influencer, also known as 'King of Instagram', thanked the former two-division champion for the hospitality at his pub.

Screenshot from McGregor's Instagram story where he shared Bilzerian's post thanking him

In a set of pictures shared by Bilzerian on social media, he can be seen posing with several models as well as a UFC world championship title. He was also captured partying at the pub in other pictures. Liam Flynn, the manager of the pub, also shared a picture with the 41-year-old.

Despite being known as the 'King of Instagram', Bilzerian has failed to beat the Irishman when it comes to having followers on the platform. While Bilzerian has 32.7 million followers on Instagram, McGregor, arguably the most popular combat sports personality on the planet, has 45.7 million followers.

Charles Oliveira explains why Conor McGregor matchup makes sense for him next

As Conor McGregor inches closer to a return to the octagon, his potential suitors are lined up in the hopes of being rewarded with a "red panty night" by the Irishman. McGregor's popularity and his ability to sell pay-per-views is unprecedented in the UFC.

A fight against the southpaw usually earns the biggest payday of their careers for his opponents. Charles Oliveira, who is guaranteed a lightweight title shot next, yet again reiterated his desire to fight McGregor for the belt. Despite the Irishman being 1-3 in his last four fights, 'Do Bronx' is convinced he should go up against McGregor next.

In an interview with ESPN, Oliveira explained why he wants to fight 'Notorious' next:

"Conor McGregor would be a very good fight for me. It would put a lot of money in my pocket, and that’s the most important thing. And it would also be really good for my legacy, for me to have in my story. Regardless, if he’s coming from defeat or not, he’s a guy who’s made history, so I think it would be great, but it’s not just up to me. If it were up to me, this fight would already be happening."

