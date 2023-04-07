Shark Tank season 14 episode 19 release date, air time and plot on ABC

Popular reality series Shark Tank season 14 will air a brand new episode on Friday, April 7, 2023, at 8 pm ET on ABC. The sharks will gather for another interesting episode featuring aspiring entrepreneurs pitching their products and business ideas. Viewers are set to experience a variety of up-and-coming businesses trying and making their deals, hoping the sharks invest in the same.

Episode 19 of Shark Tank will feature four businesses presenting their products in front of sharks/investors Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Barbara Corcoran, Kevin O’Leary, and Robert Herjavec. If the idea is well received, the sharks will present their deals and the founders will try to strike a negotiable deal. If all terms are accepted, the sharks will invest in the company.

American actress and businesswoman Gweneth Paltrow will appear as a guest shark for the upcoming episode. Viewers will have to wait and find out if she or any other sharks will bid on any new ventures.

Which four businesses are featured on Shark Tank season 14 episode 19?

Episode 19 of Shark Tank will have four business ventures - Burlap and Barrell, Cincha, Milkify, and Parting Stone - pitch their ideas to the sharks. The episode will also feature Yellow Leaf Hammocks giving an update on their business after Daniel Lubetzky invested in the company during season 11.

The official synopsis of the episode reads:

"Guest shark Gwyneth Paltrow; an alternative to cremation services; a stylish travel accessory; organic cooking spices; a convenient service for nursing mothers; an update on Yellow Leaf Hammocks."

Check out more about the businesses set to be featured on this week's episode.

1) Burlap and Barrell

Ori Yosef Zohar and Ethan Frisch, the co-founders of Burlap and Barrell, will bring their sustainable herb and spice business to the sharks. The duo started the company in 2016 with the objective of "building international spice supply chains that are equitable, transparent and traceable."

The company partners with farmers and pay them almost 10 times more than the price they'd get from big companies. As of 2022, the Shark Tank pitchers have made over $5 million in sales.

2) Cincha

James H. Baker and Ashley M. Sharma launched Cincha in 2019. The business features travel belts that support smaller carry-on bags with existing luggage. The company also makes bags with built-in belts. The duo also have separate jobs that they cater to alongside the business.

Through Cincha, the two pitchers donate 100 frequent flyer miles per purchase to Miles4Migrants, "a non-profit organization that reconnects separated migrated families."

3) Milkify

Dr. Berkley Luck and Pedro Silva are the husband-wife duo who will pitch their breast milk freeze drying service on the upcoming Shark Tank episode. The couple began their business in 2019 to provide nursing mothers with breast milk, which has a large shelf life.

Dr. Luck has a background in gut microbiome research. Milkify uses her patent pending process that she developed in labs for 10 years to freeze dry breast milk. Pedro uses his skills in investment banking to further the finances of the company.

4) Parting Stone

Justin Crowe, the founder of Parting Stone, created his business in 2018. The company turns cremated ashes into polished stones. According to the official Shark Tank bio, he began the business to address "a death movement away from the limitations of traditional death care."

Parting Stone sells to customers through funeral homes and uses a natural binder to the ashes before compressing them into stones.

Joe Daemin and Rachel Connors from the Yellow Leaf Hammocks will be seen giving an update on their business after gaining an investment from Daniel Lubetzky in season 11. Have their hammocks earned them more or have they struggled? Viewers will have to wait and find out.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode of Shark Tank this Friday, April 7, 2023, at 8 pm ET on ABC.

