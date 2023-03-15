What is rectal ozone therapy? Gwyneth Paltrow slammed over controversial wellness and diet regimen 

Gwyneth Paltrow recently landed in hot waters after sharing her controversial wellness and diet regimen during an appearance on The Art of Well Being podcast. The actress spoke to Dr. Will Cole while administering an IV and said:

“I’m really embarrassing myself right here. I love an IV, I’m an early IV adopter. They’re quite hard to find, and those make me feel so good.”

She also noted that Glutathione and Phosphatidylcholine were her favorites. The Marvel star then shared her daily diet and said that she eats “dinner early in the evening” and opts for “intermittent fasting”:

“I usually eat something about 12. In the morning I’ll have things that won’t spike my blood sugar, so I have coffee. I really like soup for lunch, I have bone broth for lunch a lot of the days.”

Paltrow added that she also does “one hour of movement every day” before having a 30 minute infra-red sauna and a “paleo meal with lots of vegetables” for dinner:

“I try to do one hour of movement, so I’ll go for a walk or I’ll do pilates or I’ll do my Tracy Anderson [workouts]... It’s really important for me to support my detox.”

Kiala @Kiala THANK YOU. I have been saying this for years. Gwyneth Paltrow starves herself. That’s why she looks like that. Starving. THANK YOU. I have been saying this for years. Gwyneth Paltrow starves herself. That’s why she looks like that. Starving. https://t.co/6rcUyQI8va

Speaking about her strangest wellness activity, Gwyneth Paltrow revealed that she has used rectal ozone therapy in the past:

“I have used ozone therapy, rectally. It's pretty weird. But it's been very helpful.”

According to the ozone therapy website, Dr Ozone, rectal ozone therapy is a procedure used to define “the administration of medical grade ozone directly into the colon via the rectum.”

shrimp with a sword ✨🗡️🦐✨ @geoffwithasword "gwyneth paltrow gets ozone enema" alright that's enough internet for now "gwyneth paltrow gets ozone enema" alright that's enough internet for now

The site claims that the therapy helps boost oxygen efficiency, improve blood circulation, reduce oxidative stress, balance the immune system, and “detoxify the body on a cellular level.”

As snippets from Gwyneth Paltrow’s podcast circulated online, several social media users and wellness experts criticized the actress by pointing out the discrepancies in her diet and wellness routine.

A look into the meaning of rectal ozone therapy

Rectal ozone therapy refers to medical practices that involve administering ozone gas through the rectum. The Cleveland Clinic reports that ozone therapy uses ozone gas to treat wounds, diseases and pain.

The use of ozone gas in medical practice has long been deemed controversial. Some researchers have suggested that the therapy can fight diseases, including cancer and HIV, and improve the immune system's response while reversing oxygen deficits in the human body.

However, others have claimed that there is not enough evidence to show that ozone therapy is beneficial or effective in treating diseases or improving immunity.

In 2019, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration warned against using ozone therapy by stating that there is not enough proof to deem the practice safe for medical use. It mentioned that ozone is a “toxic gas with no known useful medical application in specific, adjunctive, or preventive therapy.”

Gwyneth Paltrow faces criticism over diet and wellness routine

Gwyneth Paltrow faced mass criticism over diet and wellness routine (Image via Getty Images)

Gwyneth Paltrow has often sparked criticism for her unconventional diet routine and wellness practices.

More recently, the actress came under fire after detailing her daily diet plan, detoxification methods and usage of rectal ozone therapy during the The Art of Well Being with Dr Will Cole podcast.

The podcast received a massive negative response from social media users, with many taking to social media to call out Paltrow for her health practices:

Camilla Blackett @camillard Gwyneth Paltrow is the final boss of Almond Mom’s. Gwyneth Paltrow is the final boss of Almond Mom’s.

gabes hensch @queenofplants17 It’s so toxic that Gwyneth Paltrow is trying to pass off disordered eating as “health and wellness” It’s so toxic that Gwyneth Paltrow is trying to pass off disordered eating as “health and wellness”

BIDI BIDI BUM BUM @layla_job I’m sorry but this is basically starving and that’s why her skin is falling off the bone….You need food and oils to live.Eating bone broth is not a meal I’m sorry. Idgaf what y’all say. Gwyneth Paltrow is pushing disordered eating. Why does my 3 year old nephew eat more than her I’m sorry but this is basically starving and that’s why her skin is falling off the bone….You need food and oils to live.Eating bone broth is not a meal I’m sorry. Idgaf what y’all say. Gwyneth Paltrow is pushing disordered eating. Why does my 3 year old nephew eat more than her https://t.co/ESCZgzVbhH

Rae The Writer @WriteAsRae No really, Gwyneth Paltrow looks and sounds as if she has a dysfunctional relationship with food aka disordered eating. She appears unwell I can’t imagine why anyone would want to follow her “wellness routine”. Someone needs to help her. No really, Gwyneth Paltrow looks and sounds as if she has a dysfunctional relationship with food aka disordered eating. She appears unwell I can’t imagine why anyone would want to follow her “wellness routine”. Someone needs to help her.

Donna Dickens (Not Parody) @MildlyAmused Just read the Gwyneth Paltrow "wellness" interview. Hoo boy. She doesn't need ketone drinks that taste like "cherry gasoline" or rectal ozone injections(??). She needs calories. Sugar. Carbs. She has brain fog because she's starving and her metabolism is cannibalizing her brain Just read the Gwyneth Paltrow "wellness" interview. Hoo boy. She doesn't need ketone drinks that taste like "cherry gasoline" or rectal ozone injections(??). She needs calories. Sugar. Carbs. She has brain fog because she's starving and her metabolism is cannibalizing her brain😐 https://t.co/VB0WTky0aQ

mash jung @iammashj All of the bone broth, fasting and dry brushing will not save Gwyneth Paltrow. All of the bone broth, fasting and dry brushing will not save Gwyneth Paltrow. 💩 https://t.co/JP7VJlBU3z

Meg Lasher @MeganLasher Love seeing Gwyneth Paltrow get dragged on TikTok. Gen Z will not be told to get unnecessary IVs & eat bone broth for lunch just so they can look like the grandma from sponge bob Love seeing Gwyneth Paltrow get dragged on TikTok. Gen Z will not be told to get unnecessary IVs & eat bone broth for lunch just so they can look like the grandma from sponge bob 👋 https://t.co/nAQs54pfvj

Amber @missrobinson Gwyneth Paltrow can have bone broth and rectal ozone therapy for lunch (yes, all true), I’m having halloumi on toast 🥰 Gwyneth Paltrow can have bone broth and rectal ozone therapy for lunch (yes, all true), I’m having halloumi on toast 🥰 https://t.co/WEZPuq25p0

In the wake of the podcast, several experts also weighed in on Gwyneth Paltrow’s routine and advised netizens to avoid following the same regime.

Australian dietician Kim Lindsay, who specializes in disordered eating, said Paltrow’s routine was “concerning” and can lead to negative health effects:

“She talks about restrictive dieting practices like intermittent fasting and the paleo diet. This is concerning because we know that dieting is unsustainable for the vast majority of people and can lead to negative health consequences like eating disorders, weight cycling (when your weight fluctuates) and heart disease.”

She also mentioned that Gwyneth Paltrow’s was eating “too little food to fuel her day”:

“Bone broth has very little nutrition in it and should not be seen as a complete, balanced meal. Coffee is often used to suppress appetite thereby ignoring her natural hunger cues. There is also no evidence that the paleo diet is healthy.

Shaleen Jones @shaleenjones1 This is your periodic reminder to disregard anything #GwynethPaltrow says about health and wellness. 🙄 This is your periodic reminder to disregard anything #GwynethPaltrow says about health and wellness. 🙄

The expert also mentioned that we do not need to detox as “body detoxes itself everyday through our liver and kidneys.” She added that Gwyneth Paltrow’s lifestyle was “another example of diet culture misinformation making people think they need to go on restrictive diets in the name of health.”

Lindsay also pointed out the dangers of promoting diet culture and said:

“Diet culture equates our weight with health and idolises the pursuit of thinness. Gwyneth’s diet is promoting restrictive eating patterns. Spreading the message that these behaviours are beneficial to our health is not true and dangerous as it can lead to disordered eating.”

The dietician also asked people “eat regularly over the day” while enjoying all foods as part of a balanced diet. She also advised against “getting nutrition information from unqualified people online”:

“Always look for an Accredited Practicing Dietitian or university educated nutritionist. We have completed at least 3 years of nutrition science education and are the nutrition experts.”

Mollie Goodfellow @hansmollman how long has Gwyneth Paltrow been detoxing surely she can’t have anything left at this point where does it end how long has Gwyneth Paltrow been detoxing surely she can’t have anything left at this point where does it end

US-based dietician Lauren Cadillac echoed similar thoughts about Gwyneth Paltrow’s diet routine in a TikTok video:

“This is not enough food especially for someone that is 5’9” (175cm).Please stop following and listening to celebrities for your health and wellness advice.”

Brianna @goIdenbri what exactly is Gwyneth Paltrow detoxing for? Like there’s no way her diet is healthy at all what exactly is Gwyneth Paltrow detoxing for? Like there’s no way her diet is healthy at all

As reactions continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if Gwyneth Paltrow will address the negative response to her health and diet routine in the days to come.

