What is the Lion diet on TikTok? Meal plan and ruminant animals explained as experts slam controversial trend

TikTok has played an important role in developing and propagating cultural standards in a variety of disciplines, including culinary arts, with the lion diet now trending on the platform. Fad diets, on the other hand, have been popular for a long time, even before the ubiquitous video streaming app came into existence.

Fad diets may be popular for a short period of time, but their efficacy has long been questioned by medical specialists. Dietitians have frequently advised against highly restrictive diets that equate to not eating at all during the day.

Mikhaila Peterson (L) is supposed to have started the diet (Image via Instagram)

The Lion diet, allegedly popularized by Mikhaila Peterson, is currently on the rise as its adherents boast of improved mental health, fewer migraines, and more restful sleep as a result of switching to the eating plan.

Is the Lion diet, also known as the carnivore diet, the panacea for a healthy life? An expert weighs in

TikTokers claim that the infamous Lion diet has extraordinary health advantages. There are no fruits or vegetables allowed in the diet, and the only thing one can eat is ruminant meat with salt as the only spice. (Ruminants are herbivorous grazing mammals such as sheep, goats, and bison.)

The claimed health benefits include weight loss, reduced inflammation, improved insulin sensitivity, elimination of plant toxins, including oxalates, and an improved gut microbiome.

A popular TikToker has been on the trend for 23 days (Image via TikTok/Roryskitchen)

It touts itself as a healing elimination diet that should be followed for 30 days straight.

However, in an interview with The Glasgow Times, Claudia Le Feuvre, a nutritional therapist and eating psychology coach, has urged people to skip the trend. She mentioned that the trendy restrictive diet might be an easy fix for those with IBS (irritable bowel syndrome), but it is not a healthy or long-term fix. She said:

"Beef is a very low allergenic food so while the lion diet might feel like an easy and good solution for people with IBS, underlying food intolerances, and inflammation triggered by the food allergens. it is not a long-term or healthy solution."

The bigger risk, Claudia continued, was that people will not receive a holistic nutritional value from an all-meat diet. They will miss out on all the essential nutrients needed on a day-to-day basis. She noted:

"If you're only eating beef, you are missing out on other nutrients like healthy fats, fibre and all the vitamins and minerals from fruit and vegetables. In the long run, you could develop a significant nutrient deficiency."

Claudia Le Feuvre, a nutritional therapist and eating psychology coach (Image via Facebook/Claudia Le Feuvre)

Le Feuvre also noted that salt is not beneficial for fluid retention and blood pressure, and while people are seeing short-term benefits, the long-term effects are yet to be discovered and may be counter-productive.

The eating psychology coach also recognized some of the diet's long-term effects and implications, which can include halitosis (poor breath), piles, high cholesterol, constipation, hemorrhoids, and extreme fatigue (because one would miss a lot of fiber and good nutrients from carbohydrates).

In any case, before starting the Lion diet or any other fad diet, it is always recommended to speak to your general physician or nutritionist.

Poll : 0 votes