How much is the lion worth on TikTok? Whopping price of rare gift explored

TikTok has become a popular platform where followers can easily interact with their favorite content creators. The latest way to express one’s liking for a creator is through the app’s option of sending gifts.

Platform-users can receive gifts from their followers if they go live on their channel. Their audience can then view the Gift option. However, for followers to send a gift to another creator, they will have to purchase TikTok coins first. When they do so, they have a wide range of gifts to choose from to send to their favorite content creators.

A few available options include a rose, a panda, an Italian hand, sun cream, a lion, etc. Each gift has a different price attached to it.

Currently, the lion is the most expensive gift on the app, as it is worth 29,999 coins. Those who wish to gift a lion must pay a hefty sum of $400. It is safe to say that anyone who wishes to gift a lion to a TikToker, they must be financially comfortable.

Sources claim that those who have 1,000 followers and above are eligible to receive gifts. It is important to note that business accounts cannot send gifts to other content creators.

How to purchase a TikTok gift with coins?

For those who wish to purchase a gift for a fellow platform-user, they must initially purchase coins. TikTokers can buy the coins through different packages. The bigger the package, the bigger the discount one can buy the coins with.

One can spend $0.99 for 65 poins, $4.99 for 330 coins, $9.99 for 660 coins and more. The most coins one can purchase in a go is 16,500 coins for $249,99. However, there are other packages which are also available on the platform.

Once a person has purchased the coins, they cannot be refunded or exchanged for cash.

To check how many coins one has in their account, they can select the 'Me' option in the lower right-hand corner of the TikTok app. Following this, they have to choose the three dots in the upper right-hand corner. One can then see the 'Balance' option where one can see the number of coins they have collected.

Once a platform user sends a person a gift, it gets converted into a diamond on the other person’s profile. The symbol signifies the popularity of the content creator. Although a coin cannot be converted into money, diamonds can be exchanged for cash.

When one has a hefty amount of diamonds, one can collect cash via PayPal or any other form of verified payment service. The diamond-owner can withdraw a minimum of $100 and every week they can withdraw a maximum of $1000.

Sources claim that the app takes 50% of the money that is sent as a gift.

Gifting on the platform may not be the most efficient way to show a content creator appreciation. Instead, one can make contributions by buying any merchandise the influencer has on sale or any product the TikTok personality is selling.

