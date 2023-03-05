Fact Check: Does Andrew Tate have lung cancer? 

Andrew Tate is a well-known name that frequently appears in the news for various reasons. This time, however, the British-American media personality is back in the headlines for an alleged claim that he is suffering from lung cancer. The rumors began to grow after a few CT scan reports that claimed Tate had a lung tumor started to circulate on social media.
Andrew Tate's team said in a statement to the Daily Mail that Tate is trying to get in touch with a few specialists in Dubai to seek their advice regarding the "dark spot on his lung." Soon after the world began talking about it, the human trafficking suspect finally spoke up on the matter and clarified that the rumors were not true. It was just a fake piece of information that was being spread around.
Andrew Tate announced the same by posting a picture of himself exercising in the gym. In a tweet, he wrote:
“I do not have cancer. My lungs contain precisely 0 smoking damage. In fact, I have an 8L lung capacity and the vital signs of an Olympic athlete. There is nothing but a scar on my lung from an old battle. True warriors are scarred both inside and out.”
Andrew Tate does not have cancer
As speculations grew about the former kickboxer having lung cancer, he took to social media to clarify the same. He also confirmed through another tweet that he underwent a CT scan before being detained. He claimed that the doctors were “extremely interested” in the alleged scar in his lungs. He said:
Along with the tweet, he also shared a link to his newsletter, “The Tales of Wudan,” which talks about the scar on his lung. In the newsletter, he also wrote about his experiences from his past life, as he claimed to have lived for 5,000 years.
He also claimed that although the doctors are interested in knowing how he could survive with a scar on his lungs, he has immense knowledge of his past life, which is the reason behind his survival and athletic body.
He didn’t just stop here. He once again tweeted and claimed that he “estimates” that he will be living for another 5000 more years. He said:
Andrew Tate is a well-known social media personality, businessman, and former professional kickboxer. He was arrested by Romanian authorities, along with his brother, on December 29, 2022, on charges of human trafficking. The two have since made numerous attempts to get released from prison. The attempts, however, proved to be futile.