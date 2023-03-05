Andrew Tate health update: Influencer’s official status on lung cancer, Dubai checkup, and more

Controversial internet personality Andrew Tate made headlines once again after medical reports surfaced online suggesting that he had been diagnosed with lung cancer.

His manager then shared an Instagram story that seemingly "confirmed" that the influencer was battling cancer. Things took a turn earlier today (March 5, 2023), when Tate addressed the situation on Twitter, confirming that he did not have cancer.

The origin: Twitter user shares a CT scan report claiming Andrew Tate was diagnosed with lung cancer

It all started on March 2, 2023, when Twitter user @ShaykhSulaiman shared a CT report which had "extremely alarming" results. He claimed that Andrew Tate "may have" lung cancer and that he was in need of an "urgent" biopsy.

In the report, Tate's primary care physician claimed to be a consultant in Family Medicine and the Medical Director of King's College Hospital London in Dubai. According to them, the former professional kickboxer was being investigated for an upper lung lesion.

An excerpt from the medical report read:

"He has recently undergone a contract-enhanced CT scan *the report of which I attach) on 12th December 2022, where there were some concerning features of the lesion, that require urgent investigation and tissue diagnosis."

"His case was discussed with our MDT (Multi-disciplinary Team) meeting and he has been scheduled to have a number of further urgent investigations and procedures, including a PET CT (Positron Emission Tomography) scan, bronchoscopy, and tissue sampling via CT-guided biopsy."

The primary care physician made a "professional medical recommendation" that Andrew Tate should be "urgently repatriated" to the UAE, to undergo medical investigations "without delay."

Sulaiman Ahmed @ShaykhSulaiman Andrew Tate - Medical Update possible Cancer



The CT report is extremely alarming. Andrew Tate may have lung Cancer.



Urgent biopsy needed & a 6 month delay could be fatal



There are reports he lost 10kgs in weight which is also a sign of cancer.



Cancer could be incurable now Andrew Tate - Medical Update possible Cancer The CT report is extremely alarming. Andrew Tate may have lung Cancer. Urgent biopsy needed & a 6 month delay could be fatalThere are reports he lost 10kgs in weight which is also a sign of cancer.Cancer could be incurable now https://t.co/AQd7oEnXRq

Twitter user @ShaykhSulaiman shared another batch of reports, titled "Final Report." The report went into detail about Tate's "chief complaint" as well as his medical history. It read:

"Andrew is a fit and healthy gentleman. He was discovered to have a shadow in his lung while screening for his Emirates ID, around nine months ago. Following this, he had a CT chest at Mediclinic. He was reassured, as it is likely being and advised for an internal CT."

Sulaiman Ahmed @ShaykhSulaiman If it’s lung cancer its a death sentence. Waiting additional six months on top of that & it’s over.



Medical team have said URGENT investigations needed at start of January. It's now March.



That's catastrophic.



He’s not even been charged but given a possible death sentence. If it’s lung cancer its a death sentence. Waiting additional six months on top of that & it’s over.Medical team have said URGENT investigations needed at start of January. It's now March.That's catastrophic.He’s not even been charged but given a possible death sentence. https://t.co/mypU0AE6lV

An update: Andrew Tate's manager "confirms" lung cancer diagnosis

On March 4, Tate's manager shared an Instagram story through which he seemingly "confirmed" the lung cancer diagnosis. He claimed to have chauffeured the British-American personality "to and from hospitals" in Dubai and added that he did not have any specific information to share.

His Instagram story read:

"Ok, a lot of people are asking me if (the) Tate lung cancer story is true. Yes, it's true, I was the one driving with him, to and from the hospitals in Dubai. I don't have any more specifics to share."

Tate's manager giving an update via an Instagram story (Image via Sportskeeda)

The confirmation: Andrew Tate confirms that he does not have lung cancer

On March 5, 2023, the 36-year-old addressed the community via a Twitter update, confirming that he did not have cancer. He claimed that his lungs contained "0 smoking damage," adding that he had the vital signs of an "Olympic athlete":

"I do not have cancer. My lungs contain precisely 0 smoking damage. In fact, I have an 8L lung capacity and the vital signs of an Olympic athlete. There is nothing but a scar on my lung from an old battle. True warriors are scarred both, inside and out."

Andrew Tate @Cobratate I do not have cancer.



My lungs contain precisely 0 smoking damage.



In fact,



I have an 8L lung capacity and the vital signs of an Olympic athlete



There is nothing but a scar on my lung from an old battle.



True warriors are scarred both inside and out. I do not have cancer.My lungs contain precisely 0 smoking damage.In fact,I have an 8L lung capacity and the vital signs of an Olympic athleteThere is nothing but a scar on my lung from an old battle.True warriors are scarred both inside and out. https://t.co/VpLHWp20Fg

Andrew Tate went on to say that he would survive for "at least 5,000 more years":

Andrew Tate @Cobratate As one of the most influential men on the face of the planet



It is important for the good of humanity that I live as long as possible



At my current strength levels, I estimate to survive for at least 5000 more years



With this in mind, I take my medical care extremely seriously As one of the most influential men on the face of the planetIt is important for the good of humanity that I live as long as possibleAt my current strength levels, I estimate to survive for at least 5000 more yearsWith this in mind, I take my medical care extremely seriously

He also mentioned his check-up in Dubai, saying that the doctors were "extremely interested" in the scar on his lung:

Andrew Tate @Cobratate



The doctors were extremely interested in the scar on my lung.



They do not understand how I survive without treatment.



They do not know the secrets of Wudan.



But this battle has long passed.

cobratate.com/the-tales-of-w… I had a regular checkup organized in Dubai pre-detention.The doctors were extremely interested in the scar on my lung.They do not understand how I survive without treatment.They do not know the secrets of Wudan.But this battle has long passed. I had a regular checkup organized in Dubai pre-detention.The doctors were extremely interested in the scar on my lung.They do not understand how I survive without treatment.They do not know the secrets of Wudan.But this battle has long passed.cobratate.com/the-tales-of-w… https://t.co/rUHxt46pow

Online community reacts to the influencer's update

Andrew Tate's update went viral on the social media platform, garnering 139k likes and over 7,000 fan reactions. Some of the most relevant ones were along these lines:

Subby @7Subby @Cobratate The Matrix is trying to kill Andrew Tate. @Cobratate The Matrix is trying to kill Andrew Tate.

ProfessionalYB @ProfessionaIYB @Cobratate I speak for everyone when I say we stand with Tate @Cobratate I speak for everyone when I say we stand with Tate‼️

Andrew Tate is currently imprisoned in Romania on suspicion of human trafficking, r*pe, and other offenses. Readers interested in learning more about his time in prison can do so by clicking here.

