Does Andrew Tate have lung cancer? Alleged CT report shows "extremely alarming" results

On March 2, 2023, Twitter user and investigative journalist Sulaiman Ahmed (@ShaykhSulaiman) shared a copy of CT scan reports which revealed that Andrew Tate, the controversial Anglo-American internet personality, may have lung cancer.
According to the report, which reportedly originates from King's College Hospital London in Dubai, Tate received treatment for a lesion in his upper right lung before his detention in Romania.
Furthermore, the doctor's letter recommends that Andrew Tate be repatriated to the UAE so that he can receive proper medical supervision for his condition. The controversial social media personality is currently serving an extended period of detention for his alleged involvement in human trafficking and sexual assault.
Sulaiman wrote:
"The CT report is extremely alarming. Andrew Tate may have lung Cancer. Urgent biopsy needed & a 6 month delay could be fatal."
Internet reacts as Andrew Tate is alleged to have serious health issues
Sulaiman Ahmed has warned that if Andrew Tate's medical treatment is delayed for six months or more, the consequences could potentially be fatal. The Twitter user further highlighted that the reports had mentioned that Tate had lost nearly 10 kgs during his time in police custody, which could be indicative of his deteriorating health condition.
According to the medical report from his physician, Tate was scheduled for another session with King's College Hospital London in Dubai in January this year, but this was delayed due to his incarceration in the last week of December.
Additionally, the user shared another set of images from the report, indicating that Tate had recently been experiencing fatigue and sleep disturbances:
"If it’s lung cancer its a death sentence. Waiting additional six months on top of that & it’s over. Medical team have said URGENT investigations needed at start of January. It's now March."
Romanian authorities are yet to officially respond to these claims regarding Tate's health condition. Currently, both Andrew and his brother Tristan are set to remain in custody until the end of this month. It's important to mention that the accuracy and validity of these reports hasn't been confirmed so far.
How the internet reacted to the alleged reports
Despite the potentially fatal news of Andrew Tate's health condition, there's been a mixed response from the online community due to his notorious history. While some individuals have expressed genuine sympathy and well-wishes for Tate during this challenging time, others have seen this as an opportunity to further troll or criticize him.
The polarizing response on social media underscores the complex nature of social media, where individuals are subject to both support and condemnation simultaneously. Here are some of the most relevant reactions:
The decision to release a person on bail in Romania, even if they are ill, would depend on various factors such as the severity of the illness, the nature of the charges themselves, and the discretion of the court.
In certain cases, bail may be granted if the individual's health condition is deemed a significant risk or if they require urgent medical attention that cannot be provided in custody. Ultimately, the decision to grant bail in Romania is determined on a case-by-case basis by the court.