How long has Andrew Tate been in jail? Influencer’s jail period so far explored amid debunked lung cancer reports

According to controversial internet celebrity Andrew Tate's medical team, the popular social media influencer has a lesion on his upper right lung, possibly hinting at a rare, slow-growing cancer called a carcinoid tumor. However, Top G cleared up all rumors of him having cancer on March 5, 2023, stating:

"I do not have cancer."

He also suggested the scar was from an "old battle." Currently being held in a Romanian jail after being detained for his possible involvement in human trafficking, organized crime, and rape, the 36-year-old British-American was rumored to be suffering from lung cancer, which was seemingly confirmed by his manager Jules via an Instagram post on March 4. However, Andrew himself has dismissed these claims via his Twitter handle.

Currently, both he and his brother, Tristan Tate, are in jail after being detained in December 2022. This article will tell readers how long he's been in prison and also address the cancer rumors.

Cobra Tate's jail stint so far: A quick recap

It all started in April 2022 when the Romanian authorities launched an investigation against the "King of Toxic Masculinity" Emory Andrew Tate III and his brother Tristan Tate, 34, for allegedly holding two women captive against their will. The former denied all allegations and stated that he was a victim of "swatting," a phenomenon commonly experienced by streamers.

Following a brief Twitter fight with Swedish environmentalist Greta Thunberg, Andrew accidentally revealed his location — thanks to a pizza box — which allowed the Romanian authorities to arrest the Tate brothers on December 29, 2022, on suspicion of human trafficking, rape, pornographic shooting, and other offenses with six victims being identified. They were supposed to be behind bars for 24 hours. On December 30, it was declared the pair would be spending 30 days in jail.

This was followed by the Romanian authorities seizing 11 cars belonging to them in January 2023, with the brothers vehemently denying all allegations leveled against them.

The Tate brothers maintained they were innocent and approached the appellate Romanian court twice, first on January 10, 2023, which was immediately denied. In less than ten days, the Romanian courts extended Andrew Tate's detention period for another 30 days until February 27, 2023, considering the “particular dangerousness of the defendants.”

The decision was contested by the brothers, who claimed it was "not necessary." However, this was to no avail, as the appellate court once again dismissed their appeal. The most recent extension for the detention was handed to Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate on February 21, and it mandated another 30 days of detention before the court was ready for its final ruling on the matter. So, this means the pair will be locked up until March 31 at least. He's they've been in prison for 66 days thus far.

With the announcement of Andrew Tate's lung lesion, many fans are speculating that the kickboxer-turned-social media celebrity is trying his best to get out of Romania before the Romanian authorities come to their final ruling regarding the allegations leveled against the Tate brothers.

Andrew Tate has a "black spot" on his lung, "most likely a tumor"

According to a report from King's College Hospital London, Dubai, which has been making rounds all over social media since early March 2023, the former professional kickboxer-turned-social media commentator was rumored to be suffering from lung cancer. Despite no official comment from "Cobra Tate" himself, Andrew's manager Jules confirmed these rumors via his Instagram stories, saying:

"Ok a lot of people are asking me if Tate lung cancer story is true. Yes, it's true, I was the one driving with him to and from the hospitals in Dubai. I don't have any more specifics to share. This tweet explains more."

Following this confirmation of Andrew Tate's latest medical diagnosis, the legal team representing the polarizing figure has moved the Romanian court to allow the self-described "misogynist" to travel to Dubai for all necessary medical treatments and checkups.

The petition was, however, briefly dismissed, with the court recognizing the ability of Romanian hospitals to provide any necessary medical treatment that Tate requires.

Andrew Tate clarifies lung lesion rumors, "I do not have cancer"

Andrew Tate @Cobratate I do not have cancer.



My lungs contain precisely 0 smoking damage.



In fact,



I have an 8L lung capacity and the vital signs of an Olympic athlete



There is nothing but a scar on my lung from an old battle.



True warriors are scarred both inside and out. I do not have cancer.My lungs contain precisely 0 smoking damage.In fact,I have an 8L lung capacity and the vital signs of an Olympic athleteThere is nothing but a scar on my lung from an old battle.True warriors are scarred both inside and out. https://t.co/VpLHWp20Fg

Less than 24 hours after his manager confirmed that Andrew was indeed suffering from lung cancer, Top G came out to clear up any rumors regarding his health. In a tweet where he compared his lungs to those of an Olympic athlete. He also claimed that he didn't have cancer and said:

"My lungs contain precisely 0 smoking damage. In fact, I have an 8L lung capacity and the vital signs of an Olympic athlete. True warriors are scarred both inside and out."

At the time of writing, Tate's tweet has over 70K likes.

