"What color is your Bugatti?" - Andrew Tate's followers back him up after he gets branded 'the worst man on the internet'

Andrew Tate was recently branded "the worst man on the internet" by the British social-media publisher JOE.

'Cobra' Tate is a former four-time world kickboxing champion-turned-social media influencer who recently shot to fame. Tate gained popularity after videos of him talking about women and masculinity started going viral.

Taking aim at some of Tate's incendiary views, JOE tweeted:

JOE @JOE_co_uk Meet Andrew Tate, the worst man on the internet Meet Andrew Tate, the worst man on the internet https://t.co/vFCOCUK9c5

In a video they posted to their Twitter account, the company branded him "the worst man" and added clips of his most controversial videos. The video had mixed reactions- with Andrew Tate fans defending their beloved 'Top G' while others agreed with JOE.

Referring to Tate, one user wrote:

"Truly is the worst all I do is dislike videos of him and I’m still getting them in my feed."

Take a look at the tweet:

Ironic Man @nishantak

Ironic Man @nishantak

All I do is dislike videos of him and I'm still getting them in my feed

Another criticized the company for being hyprocritical, saying:

"Your moaning about how much airtime he gets while giving him airtime."

Take a look at the tweet:

Dom @Dom_1810 @JOE_co_uk Your moaning about how much airtime he gets while giving him airtime.

While an Andrew Tate fan replied to the post with one of Tate's infamous lines dipped in sarcasm:

"What colour is your Bugatti?"

Take a look at the tweet:

The line above is from a YouTube video in which Tate tells Mike Thurston how he handles people who say they don't like the color of his Bugatti. He simply asks them what color their Bugatti is, since most of them don't even own one.

When Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate berated Lewis Hamilton

A video of Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate berating seven-time Formula 1 World Champion Lewis Hamilton has been doing the rounds on social media. In the video, the Tate brothers can be seen drunkenly jabbering at an F1 practice session. 'Cobra' Tate starts off the slander by saying he could easily drive an F1 car:

"It's not impressive, I can do that. Get in a car, start, go, left, right, f**k it I'll go right now. Can't beat me at this s**t, give me it, give me the car. They won't give me the car because they know I'll win. That's why they won't give me the car."

His brother Tristan Tate then spoke about how he would break Hamilton's spine and 'crush' him before saying the Mercedes driver could never make an impression on any of the women he dates. He spoke specifically about the Brit's relationship with Nicole Scherzinger:

"You think Lewis Hamilton, the five-foot-one vegan, is making any kind of an impression? No f***ing way."

Although the pair were under the influence of alcohol, fans believed they went too far.

Watch the video below:

