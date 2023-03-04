Andrew Tate's lung cancer diagnosis confirmed by his manager who drove him to and from hospitals

Controversial internet personality Andrew Tate's lung cancer diagnosis has been seemingly confirmed by his manager, according to reports. After news of the former having the disease spread around like wildfire, his manager took to his Instagram to confirm it.

Furthermore, according to a YouTube video from BSN, the individual has also claimed that he was the one who drove Andrew Tate to and from the hospitals while he was supposedly being treated for the fatal disease. The Instagram story reads:

"Ok, a lot of people are asking me if Tate's lung cancer story is true. Yes, it's true, I was the one driving with him to and from the hospitals in Dubai."

Viral medical report from Dubai doctor requests Andrew Tate's repatriation to UAE for a possible lung cancer diagnosis

The manager, who is also a close friend of Tate, goes by the Instagram name of Sartorial Shooter. After claiming that he was responsible for taking Andrew to regular hospital checkups in Dubai, the individual also put a link to a Twitter thread created by Sulaiman Ahmed, which has been blowing up on social media since.

Ahmed is a journalist according to his Twitter bio and has shared CT report that points towards the possibility that Tate indeed has lung cancer. With Andrew's manager offering a link to the thread, the posts in it have gained even more credibility.

As per the documents, the controversial personality was being treated at the King's College Hospital London in Dubai. They suggest that there might be a tumor in his lungs. He was also set to have an urgent procedure in January of 2023, something which he probably could not get due to his detention by the Romanian authorities involving human trafficking charges.

Ahmed, whose Twitter account is full of posts supporting Andrew Tate's release from jail, has called the health crisis a death sentence because untreated lung cancer can be fatal. He said:

"If it’s lung cancer its a death sentence. Waiting additional six months on top of that & it’s over. Medical team have said URGENT investigations needed at start of January. It's now March."

It is important to note that the CT test results in the tweets were inconclusive. In fact, the photos from Ahmed's thread are of a letter from Andrew Tate's physician and styled as a request for his immediate repatriation to the UAE from Romania on medical grounds, as they need to run more tests to get accurate results.

Here is a relevant section about the concrete findings in the report:

"In the posterior segment of the right upper lobe, a sizable space-occupying is identified as detailed above. The finding is nonspecific. The differential diagnosis includes a hamartoma, however the size of the lesion, the satellite nodules and infiltration of the surrounding tissue are findings suspicious for a more aggressive neoplastic lesion (carcinoid tumor, calcific metastases). Tissue biopsy is recommended."

It should be noted that Tristan and Andrew Tate's latest appeal for bail has also been rejected by the Romanian court, and the accused are expected to be in judicial custody till the end of March, at the very least.

