 "A massive attempt at cover-up": Eliza Bleu human trafficking story scandal explained as Worldstar music video goes viral

Anti-s*x trafficking activist Eliza Bleu seems to be covering her tracks in light of the recent exposés against her coming forward. Recently, The Daily Beast released an exclusive piece which seemingly alleged that the internet figure is not the victim she seems to portray herself as. Meanwhile, voice recordings of her consenting to take part in her provocative World Star music video have found its way online.

1st Elon Musk and Twitter, now this - it's is a MASSIVE attempt at cover-up that KEEPS growing. Breaking: Multiple creators have been hit with privacy complaints from Eliza Bleu.At least 4 so far, and growing.1st Elon Musk and Twitter, now this - it's is a MASSIVE attempt at cover-up that KEEPS growing. https://t.co/uWBRRn7qcq

The World Star music video in question, where Eliza Bleu was a dancer wearing revealing outfits, is no longer available on YouTube. Several YouTubers including Lauren Chen, claim that the internet figure is on a “censorship warpath” by taking down any form of content that contradicts her human trafficking narrative.

However, internet users have exposed Eliza Bleu. In a voice recording, she can be heard consenting to take part in the World Star iCandy music video. In the audio clip, Bleu says:

“I was blessed to work with one of the dopest directors in the game… I had a vision, I couldn’t sleep one night, I said what would take me to the next level like for myself, what would take me to the next level of that demographic I want to reach and bring them that art, bring them that fashion and still keep it within the sculpt of what I am doing and at six o’ clock in the morning I just got this thing in my head like Worldstar… I wrote them an actual email, it was short and sweet and to the point, explaining to them who I was”

She also revealed that there were negotiations that took place after she proposed the idea to take part in one of their music videos.

Meanwhile, an alleged email from World Star has been floating on the internet, where a rep from the organization has claimed that “she was paid” for the video she took part in.

Eliza Bleu exposed for false human trafficking claims

The influencer is best known for appearing in interviews alongside public figures including Ben Shapiro, Dr. Drew Pinsky and Tim Pool amongst others. Her friendship with Twitter CEO Elon Musk has also gained her massive traction online. She describes herself as a “human trafficking survivor advocate and a survivor herself,” according to her personal website.

She played a massive role in Twitter’s content moderation and seems to have helped Musk in the removal of abusive material from the social media platform. She also aided the new Twitter CEO in his campaign against the platform’s now-former trusty and safety Yoel Roth.

As she seems to be a key figure in how the platform operates and her recent censorship controversy involving her having accounts temporarily suspended from the site, many have a keen interest in her life and her background.

The Daily Beast exposed her by talking to her now-former friend. Carly Wenzel revealed that she was “completely lying” about her past.

Based on the timeline of her human trafficking experience, Eliza Bleu revealed that she was first groomed by a famous photographer she met at a Warped Tour concert in Chicago when she was just 16 years old. Once she met him in Chicago after she was promised that he would make her a star. She then traveled to LA for the same, where she claims to be s*xually assaulted while drugged on methamphetamine. She has also claimed that she was sold for $500 to a s*x trafficking ring based in the Hollywood Hills.

After some time when she returned to the city, following a brief stay in Chicago, she was trafficked by a “high profile athlete.”

However, Wenzel stated that she did not believe Eliza Bleu’s story. The friend stated that Bleu lied about her age and that she was in her early twenties. She was certain about the same as she was hanging out with her at the time and after placing the concert and its date in place, it would be sometime in early 2000s.

Wenzel also revealed that she did not remember hearing from Eliza Bleu that she was being trafficked in either of the instances. She stated that the at the time Bleu alleged to be trafficked by the celebrity athlete, and that she was living in an affluent Chicago neighborhood in reality.

In another instance, Wenzel recalled Eliza Bleu asking her whether she would like to join the latter as an escort on her camgirl website. However, Wenzel declined.

Those interested can read the detailed exposé on The Daily Beast’s official website.

