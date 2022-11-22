What is Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma? Gwyneth Paltrow's mom, Blythe Danner, opens up on battling same cancer that killed her husband

In an interview published by People Magazine on Monday, November 21, American actress Blythe Danner opened up about her battle with Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma, the same cancer that killed her husband Bruce Paltrow in 2002.

The 79-year-old star revealed that she is in remission after battling oral cancer for years. Calling it an "unusual thing" for a couple to be diagnosed with the same type of cancer, Danner recalled her reaction after finding out about her disease in 2018.

"I remember I looked up at heaven and said to Bruce, 'Are you lonely up there?' It's a sneaky disease. But I'm fine and dandy now. And I'm lucky to be alive."

According to Rare Diseases, Adenoid cystic carcinoma is a rare form of cancer that develops in the salivary glands and some regions of the neck and head. This type of cancer can also occur in other areas like the skin, breast, prostate gland, cervix, etc.

Some of the symptoms that the American Society of Clinical Oncology lists are:

A lump on the roof of the mouth, under the tongue, or at the bottom of the mouth

An abnormal area on the lining of the mouth

Numbness of palate, upper jaw, face, or tongue

Difficulty swallowing

Hoarseness

Dull pain

A bump or nodule underneath the jaw or in front of the ear

Facial nerve paralysis

The exact cause of this type of cancer is unknown, but the Rare Diseases site suggests genetic mutation is one of the underlying causes behind several types of cancer.

Blythe Danner did not reveal her diagnosis to her kids

Blythe Danner, who shares Gwyneth Paltrow and Jake Paltrow with Bruce, kept her cancer diagnosis from her children for a long time.

"I kept it from my kids for a long time. I wanted to forge ahead as a mother, and I didn't want them to worry."

The Emmy-winning actress was in London in 2018 when she suspected something was wrong with her health.

"I started feeling very woozy and I was forgetting everything. And then I felt a lump in my neck, right next to where Bruce had found his [in 1999]."

When Danner finally told Gwyneth about her cancer, the latter was "very shocked" since it was "scary" and similar to Bruce's disease.

Blythe Danner underwent three surgeries, her last one in 2020 with Dr. Mark DeLacure, who successfully removed the cancerous tissue. Praising her mother's determination, Gwyneth said:

"She went through it with so much grace. I was amazed at how strong she was able to be."

Reflecting on her married life with Bruce Paltrow, Danner stated that his death in 2002 changed her perspective on life.

"You never get over that kind of loss. Bruce was the heart of our family. And life is so much paler without him around. But grief is the price we pay for love."

Bruce Paltrow and Blythe Danner tied the knot in 1969. They were married for 33 years until 2002 when he passed away.

Danner's view on life also changed after her own oral cancer diagnosis.

"I think we've all become somehow stronger. It's a bit of a crapshoot — this disease and this life. But I've had a career, great kids and a loving husband. I'm very grateful."

On the professional front, Blythe Danner last appeared in the 2021 television series American Gods as Demeter.

