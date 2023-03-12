NMIXX’s Sullyoon to not participate in Immortal Songs due to health concerns

K-Pop girl group NMIXX’s idol Sullyoon will sit out of the group’s scheduled appearance on Immortal Songs after being diagnosed with the flu.

On March 12, JYP Entertainment, the K-Pop band’s agency, made a press announcement stating that Sullyoon will be taking a break from work commitments in order to recover from the flu. Hence, she will not be participating in the filming for the group’s upcoming feature in KBS2TV’s Immortal Song.

Immortal Songs: Singing the Legend, also known as Immortal Songs 2, is a music competition show hosted by South Korean comedian Shin Dong-yup. The show is a renewal of the popular variety entertainment television series of the same name that aired from 2007 to 2009.

Each episode features seven singers from various backgrounds with different amounts of experience. These singers and groups can range from members of well-known K-pop idol groups to famous solo artists. As in the earlier series, each of them presents their own unique interpretation of well-known songs performed by the iconic vocalists featured in every episode.

The press statement issued by NMIXX’s agency detailed the entire situation surrounding Sullyhoon’s sudden withdrawal from the much-awaited episode of Immortal Songs featuring the sensational K-Pop girl group.

The statement started with an apology to NSWERs (the group's fandom) for shocking them with this sudden news right before the release of the group’s debut EP. The statement then went on to shed light on Sullyhoon’s current health condition and the subsequent change in the idol’s schedule for the next few days. The statement read:

“Hello, this is JYP Entertainment. First, we sincerely apologize for giving the fans cause for concern ahead of the release of NMIXX’s 1st EP 'expérgo,' as we make an announcement regarding NMIXX member Sullyoon’s health and future schedule.”

Continuing, the statement informed fans that the 19-year-old idol’s condition is not grave. According to the statement, with adequate rest, she will be able to make a speedy recovery and return to her usual schedule.

The statement continued:

“Starting from the morning of Sunday, March 12, NMIXX member Sullyoon had cold and flu-like symptoms, so she received a diagnosis and prescription from a doctor, and she was diagnosed with the flu. As a result, while there is no impediment to her everyday activities, she will be adhering to the doctor’s professional opinion that she needs to refrain from excessive activity by focusing entirely on resting.”

The agency stated that the K-Pop group’s participation in Immortal Songs will continue as scheduled on Monday. However, the group will feature only five idols. In conclusion, JYP Entertainment promised to prioritize Sullyhoon’s health and thanked fans for all their love and support.

The statement concluded:

“Therefore, we are informing you that Sullyoon will not be participating in the filming for KBS’s 'Immortal Songs'hthat was scheduled for Monday, March 13. We will consider the health of our artist our top priority and do our utmost so that she can recover quickly. We ask for fans’ generous understanding. Thank you.”

NMIXX debuted in 2022 with the single album Ad Mare.

