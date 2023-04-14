Play Maysie on Shark Tank: Cost, where to buy, and more about the portable dollhouse business

Popular reality series Shark Tank is all set to air a brand new episode on Friday, April 14, 2023, at 8 PM ET on ABC. It is all set to document four entrepreneurs pitching their business ideas in front of the sharks.

If impressive, the sharks will put up their end of the deal, while the founders will try to negotiate. If all works out, then they will receive a deal from either one or more of the sharks.

On this week's episode of Shark Tank, Kayla Lupean will pitch her portable dollhouse company, Play Maysie, to the sharks. She will provide her best pitch in hopes of impressing the sharks and obtaining an investment from them. Viewers will have to tune in to find out if she manages to become successful.

The upcoming episode of the series will feature five sharks/investors: Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner, and Daymond Josh. They will witness four sets of founders pitching a variety of different products and businesses and will see who fits their mission and objectives.

More details about Shark Tank pitchers Play Maysie explored

Episode 20 of Shark Tank will feature Play Maysie founder Kayla Lupean pitching the company's product to the sharks. The company sells portable dollhouses, which the founder ideated after being inspired by her daughter.

According to the show's bio, Kayla went through a divorce in 2013. She chose to become a single mother by choice after that.

She then decided to adopt a daughter and welcomed Elise by chance when a pregnant couple visited her mother's medical center and asked her if anyone was looking to adopt.

In 2020, the founder had an "epiphany." When she saw her daughter play with a dollhouse, she envisioned the idea of a portable dollhouse. Kayla will take her idea for a playhouse to Shark Tank on ABC.

According to the bio, the dollhouses look like old metal lunchboxes when closed. While opening both ends of the dollhouse like a box, a set of furniture pops up, giving easy access for children to play without having the burden of managing a big dollhouse.

Play Maysie was born on Christmas Day 2020, when the founder was watching TV after putting her daughter to bed. The Shark Tank pitcher saw the suitcase and wondered if there was a dollhouse in it. When she couldn't find anything of that kind online, Kayla finally found something to work on.

The dollhouses open on both sides and come with magnetic accessories for easy storage. It also has interchangeable floors and includes a carrying strap so that children can move it easily from one room to another.

By 2021, her Kickstarter campaign had raised about $30,000. Subsequently, she also earned $50,000 from Joanna Gaines.

Earlier this year the Shark Tank pitcher opened a Play Maysie store in The Arcade Mall in Cleveland. The company was also named "Best Preschool Toy of 2022." According to a local news outlet, Kayla will donate a portion of her proceeds to helping youth entering foster care.

A set of three magnetic plush dolls costs around $6, and a set of six costs $24. The dollhouse comes in different varieties and costs $48. These are also included in the collections that come at $78.

The founder has also introduced two Shark Tank collections: the Home Collection, which costs around $95, and the Classic Collection, which costs $145.

The upcoming episode will feature three more businesses alongside Play Maysie—Dapper Boi, Honey Bunchies, and Tia Lupita Foods—that will pitch their ideas to sharks.

Former pitchers Oogiebear, who received a deal from Barbara Corcoran, and Robert Herjavec will be seen giving an update on their business.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode of Shark Tank this Friday, April 14, at 8 PM ET on ABC.

Poll : 0 votes