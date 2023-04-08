Did Parting Stone get a deal on Shark Tank? Fans slammed Kevin O’Leary for calling “death” related business “recession-proof”

Shark Tank season 14 aired episode 19 on Friday, featuring four new business pitches. Parting Stone was one of them as its founder Justin Crowe appeared on the show with a heart-touching product. The company turns cremated ashes into polished stones, allowing loved ones to keep the ever-lasting memory of their deceased family member.

All the sharks loved Justin Crowe’s Parting Stone concept, which attracted many deals. Justin went with Kevin O’Leary and Lori Greiner’s combined deal. While fans were happy that the founder got his investors, they were disappointed with Kevin for mocking the death concept.

After making the deal, the shark tweeted about the business and labeled “death” as “recession-proof.”

Kevin O'Leary aka Mr. Wonderful @kevinolearytv There are two areas that I invest in and have for decades – weddings and death. Both are completely recession-proof! #SharkTank There are two areas that I invest in and have for decades – weddings and death. Both are completely recession-proof! #SharkTank

Fans threw shade at Kevin for his tweet and mocked him by bringing into discussion the topic of his FTX (cryptocurrency exchange) debacle.

Parting Stone deal on Shark Tank

On Friday, Shark Tank season 14 welcomed episode 19’s first business pitch — Parting Stone by Justin Crowe. He came into the tank with an offer of $400,000 for 5% equity in the company.

Parting Stone creates solidified remains, meaning it turns your loved one’s (people and pets) ashes into stones to keep their memory with the family forever.

The official description of the company reads:

“Our service solidifies 100% of the ash into remains that resemble a collection of 40-80+ smooth stones.”

It adds:

“Our loved ones deserve better than to be forgotten in a closet. With solidified remains, that never has to happen again.”

While the business pitch touched sharks’ hearts, Mark Cuban and guest shark Gwyneth Paltrow were not interested in investing in the company. Barbara Corcoran initially backed out of offering a deal to Justin but jumped in with an offer when Kevin O’Leary and Lori Greiner decided to join hands and offer a deal to the founder.

Kevin and Lori’s initial offer was $400,000 for a 20% stake in the company. Justin mentioned that the equity was much higher than he expected, later counter-offering 7%. After much back and forth, Justin decided to go with Kevin and Lori, rejecting Barbara’s offer.

Like every time, Lori Greiner tweeted about the deal she made on Shark Tank. She posted a video on social media featuring her and Kevin speaking about the product. While she was talking compassionately about the product, Kevin was seen making jokes and laughing.

Lori Greiner @LoriGreiner A lovely way to turn the ashes of a loved one into something beautiful. Also for pet’s ashes as well bit.ly/41cTFEC @partingstone #SharkTank A lovely way to turn the ashes of a loved one into something beautiful. Also for pet’s ashes as well bit.ly/41cTFEC @partingstone #SharkTank https://t.co/bo6WGnxOQ8

The businessman later tweeted, stating that the death-related business was “recession-proof.” Take a look at the fans slamming him online:

XRP1 @CryptoCroatian @kevinolearytv Your dirty Kevin, your not one of the good guys…. @kevinolearytv Your dirty Kevin, your not one of the good guys….

Chris @CJFee Everyone has watery eyes…. Not Mr Wonderful, he starts talking about dog and cat stones. It’s all about cash flow #SharkTank Everyone has watery eyes…. Not Mr Wonderful, he starts talking about dog and cat stones. It’s all about cash flow #SharkTank https://t.co/B5eLziVJD2

In addition to Parting Stone, Shark Tank season 14 episode 19 also featured three more businesses — Burlap and Barrel, Cincha, and Milkify.

The official synopsis of the latest episode read:

“Guest Shark Gwyneth Paltrow, Goop CEO and founder, returns to the Tank. First into the Tank is an entrepreneur from Santa Fe, New Mexico, who presents his comforting alternative to remembering past loved ones with his unique cremation service. Entrepreneurs from Oakland, California, hope to secure a deal with their functional travel accessory for the stylish traveler.”

It continued:

“While two newly turned entrepreneurs from Brooklyn, New York, who introduce their spice company aimed at ending inequality for farmers while providing an array of rich flavored spices. Last into the Tank is a husband and wife from Houston, Texas, who present their safe and convenient service for nursing mothers aimed at revolutionizing the way breastmilk is stored.”

Shark Tank season 14 episode 19 also gave an update on Shark Daniel Lubetzky’s investment company, Yellow Leaf Hammocks.

Shark Tank airs new episodes on Fridays at 8.00 pm ET on ABC and the following day on Hulu.

