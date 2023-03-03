Foam Party Hats update: What happened to Mark Cuban and Lori Greiner-invested business after Shark Tank?

Shark Tank season 14 is set to return to screens after taking a short break from airing last week. The show is set to return with a brand new episode on Friday, March 3, at 8 pm ET on ABC and will feature several new ideas and brands.

However, the upcoming segment will also help viewers get in touch with Foam Party Hats, which first appeared on the show two seasons ago. While on stage, the founders asked the sharks to invest $100,000 in exchange for 15% equity and walked away with a $100,000 investment for 25% equity in a deal with Mark Cuban and Lori Greiner.

Form Party Hats set to return to Shark Tank in season 14 episode 15

Set to return to the ABC show is a product that previously appeared on the show during season 12 and received the funding it needed to be bigger and better than it already was.

Grace and Manuel Rojas took a hit with their Shark Tank season 12 business during COVID-19 as they lost 80% of their sales; however, they bounced back, and by July 2021, they were still in business. By January 2023, they had over $1 million in annual revenue.

They will return to the upcoming episode of the ABC show to provide a more detailed insight into what they’ve been up to since the last time they were on the show.

Foam Party Hats is a custom party accessories line

The Shark Tank custom party accessories line has a variety of hats they offer, including party hats, foam wigs, headbands, animals, sports, food and drinks, and more accessories. They also offer hats based on holidays, weddings, birthdays, special occasions, and other themes.

The party hats start at $14.99 and go up to $24.99; they are also available on Amazon. Their estimated lifetime worth in sales is $2.5 million, as they have unofficially been in business since 2010.

Grace started selling hats when the family moved to Houston from Venezuela. She used all her savings to put her son through college and sold hats at local events. By the time Manuel finished his education, she was selling the Shark Tank products online, and in 2017, they banded together and founded Foam Party Hats, LLC.

The website states that the company originated more than 15 years ago in Caracas, Venezuela, and that Grace is both the founder and the designer of the hats. The idea stemmed from Grace’s desire to wear something different for Hora Loca at her daughter’s wedding.

The website added:

"Since arriving in the US, Grace never stopped dreaming about making a business out of her art, so little by little she started making a name for herself and started selling her famous hats in Houston, TX. In 2017, due to the interest and success of the hats Grace had started selling, Manuel decided to join the fun, and that’s how in 2017, Foam Party Hats was officially founded."

The Shark Tank product are now sold in every state in the United States of America, as well as Singapore, Japan, and Cyprus.

Tune in on Friday, March 3, at 8 pm ET as they make an appearance on Shark Tank season 14 episode 15 on ABC.

