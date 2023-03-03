Shark Tank Season 14 Episode 15 release date and air time on ABC

Shark Tank season 14 episode 15 will air on ABC on Friday, March 3, at 8:00 pm ET. The episode will be uploaded on the network's website one day after the television premiere. Fans can also stream the show on Fubo, Hulu, and YouTube.

The episode will feature four company owners trying to pitch their products/ services to Sharks, Mark Cuban, Kevin O'Leary, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, and Barbara Corcoran, to invest in their companies. Typically, the episode will have some negotiations between the entrepreneurs and the investors, who will buy equity in return for their money.

Form Party Hats organization will also return to Shark Tank with an exciting update about their business. The founders of the company, Grace and Manuel Rojas, were last seen on the show's season 12 episode 5 as they wanted to get $100,000 for 10% equity in their "fun and festival hat company." They ultimately chose to take Shark Lori and Mark's combined deal of $100,000 for 25%.

As of January 2023, Form Party Hats has over a million in annual revenue. Grace and Manuel are a mother-son duo whose business sells party hats, foam wigs, headbands, party packs, and wedding hats.

Four companies will feature in Shark Tank Season 14 Episode 15

Big Mouth

Dr. Bobbi Peterson, a second-generation dentist and the youngest of seven children, founded Big Mouth Toothbrush Company. She is the first black person to design an oversized electric toothbrush that can reach every surface on teeth and gums.

Each toothbrush costs $99,99 and is available in two colors- Pink and White. 40% of her sales go towards breast cancer awareness as Bobbi is a survivor. She took a year to create the product and make the company profitable.

Eat Your Flowers

Eat Your Flowers is an edible flower treat business formed by Loria Stern. She used to play tennis as a child and competed in many professional matches before hanging the racket. Stern always used to cook and formed her own food company in 2016. Eat Your Flowers ships edible flowers formed out of pies, caked, and cookies nationally from the Los Angeles headquarters.

Stern has also been featured in Vogue magazine and will now be seen on Shark Tank.

Surf Band Pro

Greg Demirjian founded Surf Band Pro, a wristwatch that stores and dispenses sunscreen. This is a spin-off of Greg's previous product, "WearSpray," which stored hand sanitizers and a bug repellant.

Each Surf Band Pro costs $19.95 and is available in pink, blue, and black colors. It is refillable, easy to use, and secure with a Velcro strap, which might impress the Shark Tank investors.

Youthforia

Fiona Co Chan's Youthforia was created in January 2020 and became profitable within nine months. The company manufactures skin-care-based products that are good for your skin. The make-up will not harm the skin even when left on during the night and gives the face a natural shade of blush with its color-changing blush oil.

The company's products are on its website, the 488 Ulta stores in the USA, and on Amazon. The company's posts often go viral on Tik Tok, and her videos have over 50 million views.

Catch Shark Tank Friday, March 3, to see if the company owners can impress the sharks.

