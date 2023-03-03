Surf Band Pro on Shark Tank: How does it work? Instructions, product cost, and more details explored

Shark Tank season 14 is set to return to screens after a small break and will feature new businesses and their founders as they pitch their ideas to the sharks to secure funding to make their businesses bigger than they already are.

One of the products set to appear on the show is Surf Band Pro, a sunscreen applicator to help prevent burning. Founder Greg Demirjian will make his way to the ABC show to make his product bigger than it currently is.

Tune in on Friday, March 3, at 8 pm ET to watch the upcoming episode of Shark Tank season 14.

The upcoming Shark Tank season 14 contestant is also a musician and songwriter

In the upcoming episode of Shark Tank season 14, Greg Demirjian, a musician, screenwriter, EFX editor, and songwriter, will make his way to the show to pitch Surf Band Pro to the Sharks.

A sense of frustration sparked the idea of the WearSpray Clean-Bands. Greg was frustrated that he couldn't sanitize his hands on the go as he pondered the possibility of a gadget that may provide him "instant access to sanitization."

In the initial stages, the upcoming Shark Tank entrepreneur was told by molding specialists that it was impossible, and gradually, people stopped working with him. Yet he persisted, and in the end, he formed a team to make the dream a reality.

While the idea started with sanitization, it eventually included sunblock since, as a surfer, he wanted to be able to put on sunscreen whenever possible. The device went through numerous processes to make it happen, and eventually, they were able to design a Velcro band and "bezel fastening" to be able to hold the Surf Band Pro in place.

The band may be purchased on surfbandpro.com and comes in the form of velcro bands, silicone bands, and bezel bands. The silicone band is available for $30.99, the velcro band is $19.95, and the bezel band is $24.88.

The upcoming Shark Tank season 14 product is easy to use and can be used to reapply sunscreen while in the ocean or while indulging in sports activities. Consumers have to open the cap and fill it with either lotion, liquid, gel, or zinc sunscreen to the brim of the reservoir. Push the cap in place with the sides to lock it in place, and strap the velcro band on with the nozzle facing away.

Sunscreen is applied by pushing the center of the reservoir, which can be utilized for up to ten applications before requiring a wrist shake, much like one would need to do with a lotion bottle.

The Shark Tank season 14 product is in partnership with a United Nations Foundation campaign, United to Beat Malaria, to raise funds and awareness for malaria prevention.

As for the partnership, Greg said:

"We designed Surf Band Pro with the aim of keeping people healthy and protected, and we believe our partnership with United to Beat Malaria is a natural fit for our mission to combat mosquitos."

