Did sharks make a deal? Everything to know about businesses and products from Shark Tank Season 14 Episode 2

Season 14 of Shark Tank aired its second episode on ABC on Friday, September 30, featuring four business pitches.

In Shark Tank, aspiring entrepreneurs try their level best to convince a panel of sharks/investors to make a deal with them so that they can expand their respective businesses. The panel of sharks in the latest episode included Lori Greiner, Kevin O’Leary, Barbara Corcoran, Robert Herjavec, and Mark Cuban.

The companies/start-ups that were showcased in Shark Tank Season 14 Episode 2 were The Woobles, Banana Phone, Turbo Trusser, and Stealth Bros & Co. The Sharks gave deals to three businesses, but one had to leave the tank empty-handed.

Read on to find out which businesses got a deal and which one didn’t.

Shark Tank Season 14 Episode 2 deals

The Woobles

Adrian Zhang and Justine Tiu, a married couple from Apex, North Carolina, showcased their DIY crochet animal kit product to the sharks in the latest episode of Shark Tank. They left their high-paying jobs to run their business, called The Woobles, full-time around two years ago.

Their offer to the sharks was “$2,50,000 for 5% stake” in their company. The co-founders surprised the panel after revealing that they had already made $5.3 million worth of sales and are successfully selling the products directly from their website.

Sharks were very impressed with Adrian and Justine’s pitch and thus were all interested in being a part of The Woobles. The couple wanted sharks to help their company in “licensing, wholesale and guidance.”

The first investor to offer the deal was Kevin, who agreed to give $2,50,000, but for 10% stake in their company. Barbara and Lori locked horns to get a deal with the couple. Barbara initially offered $300,000 with 8% stake and then increased to $3,50,000 with 8% stake plus made Mark her partner in the deal. Lori and Robert partnered up to offer $4,50,000 for 6%.

Adrian and Justine were overwhelmed with the response and thus, they decided to counter the offer. They requested Mark to join Lori, instead of Barbara, for $4,50,000. The sharks agreed to partner up and The Woobles got a deal. However, Barbara was annoyed at Mark for leaving her high and dry.

Banana Phone

Max Brown and Brian Brunsing from Bend, Oregon, appeared on Shark Tank to showcase their unique product, Banana Phone. They offered $2,50,000 for 10% stake in their company. The co-founders stated that running the business was their part-time job and that they have been selling Banana Phone products for over six years.

Banana Phone is a Bluetooth-enabled accessory.

Sharks were not highly impressed with the pitch. Some of the drawbacks that the investors pointed out were that it was a small business and that the founders were not fully involved in running the company.

Max and Brian wanted sharks to invest in their business as they wanted to go into retail marketing. But Kevin told the founders that their product would not work in retail and therefore, he would not invest in it. Mark, Robert, Lori, and Barbara too were out. Hence, Banana Phone didn’t get a deal in Shark Tank Season 14.

Turbo Trusser

The third business pitch was by Turbo Trusser founders from Canton, Ohio. Kirk Hyust and Brian Halasinski appeared on Shark Tank wearing chicken costumes. They gave a demo of their product, which was a metal plate with hooks to enable cooking chickens and turkeys evenly.

The founders offered 1,00,000 for 10% stake in their company and mentioned that they’ve sold 11,000 unit in 8.5 months. They appeared on the show to get an investor, aka shark, who can help their company in the marketing area.

While the sharks enjoyed Kirk and Brian’s business pitch, they were not entirely convinced. Mark, Robert, Barbara, and Lori said that they were out. However, Kevin used his “Chef Wonderful” charm and offered a deal — “$100K for a 33% stake + a royalty of $1 per unit in perpetuity.”

The founders were initially reluctant to accept Kevin’s deal, but eventually agreed to do business with him. Hence, Turbo Trusser got a deal in the latest episode.

Stealth Bros & Co.

Braxton Fleming from Mays Landing, New Jersey, introduced the sharks to Stealth Bros & Co.. His company sells luxury medical pouches, which are mostly for those who require injections on a regular basis. He appeared on Shark Tank Season 14 Episode 2 with an offer of $2,00,000 for 15% equity of his company.

Braxton mentioned that the business idea was born from his own needs as he struggled to carry his hormonal injections everywhere. He stated that he required the shots ever since he found out he was transgender.

Like a lot of people in his community, he struggled to dispose off the needles. He therefore created pouches of different sizes and necessities that can store medicines. It comes with a cylindrical pencil-shaped box which is used to safely dispose off used needles. The founder revealed that he was running his business from his basement and handling everything on his own.

His story touched the hearts of the sharks, especially Barbara, who shared a similar struggle with medicines when she was trying to get pregnant. After the rest of the sharks declined to invest in Stealth Bros & Co., Barbara offered a deal, stating “$2,00,000 ($1,00,000 cash, $1,00,000 credit) for 20% stake.” Shark Mark joined Barbara on her offer, and hence, Stealth Bros & Co. got a deal.

Viewers can watch the latest episode on ABC’s website or check local listings for reruns. Shark Tank Season 14 airs new episodes every Friday at 8.00 PM ET.

