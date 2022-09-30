What time will Shark Tank Season 14 Episode 2 air on ABC? Business pitches, release date and more details explored

Shark Tank Season 14 premiered last Friday on ABC with a live studio audience. The show will return to the network this week as well with a brand new episode.

Episode 2 of Shark Tank Season 14 will air on Friday, September 30, 2022, at 8 pm ET on ABC. This time, the format will not include a live audience and will air a pre-taped episode.

The sharks, who will appear in the upcoming installment, include Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Kevin O’Leary, and Robert Herjavec. Shark Daymond John will not be in attendance.

As per the show’s format, four aspiring entrepreneurs will appear in front of the panel to pitch their respective businesses. If a pitch impresses any shark, he/she will decide to invest in the company and work with the founders towards making a profit.

What to expect from Shark Tank Season 14 Episode 2

Episode 2 of Shark Tank Season 14 will showcase four new businesses — Banana Phone, Stealth Bros, The Wobbles, and Turbo Trusser.

Founders Max Brown and Brian Brunsing from Bend, Oregon, will give a pitch for Banana Phone, a Bluetooth-enabled phone in the shape of a banana. For Stealth Bros, Braxton Fleming from Mays Landing, New Jersey, will showcase his luxury supply business.

Adrian Zhang and Justine Tiu, entrepreneurs from Apex, North Carolina, will appear to impress the sharks with their product called The Woobles. Finally, Kirk Hyust, founder of Turbo Trusser, will introduce the panel to an interesting product that makes trussing a chicken or turkey super easy.

The descriptions of the businesses/products are mentioned in the official synopsis of Shark Tank Season 14 Episode 2. It reads:

“First into the Tank are entrepreneurs from Apex, North Carolina, who pitch their step-by-step kit made to teach beginners how to create cuddly and cute animal characters. Entrepreneurs from Bend, Oregon, banana-split their proceeds to support endangered gorillas with their fun Bluetooth-enabled accessory; while entrepreneurs from Canton, Ohio, hope to hook a Shark with their rapid trussing device designed to cook the perfect bird every time.”

The synopsis further states:

“An entrepreneur from Mays Landing, New Jersey, introduces his luxury supply company that provides convenient personal storage for medical necessities on an all-new episode of “Shark Tank” airing FRIDAY, SEPT. 30 (8:00-9:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC.”

Only time will tell which business pitch will impress the sharks in Episode 2. In the premiere episode, all the entrepreneurs found investors and none of them went home empty-handed.

The first and second episodes were handled by regular sharks, but guest sharks will soon appear on the show. Season 14 guest sharks include Hollywood actress Gwyneth Paltrow (Goop founder), DoorDash CEO Tony Xu, Good America co-founder Emma Grede, Dragons’ Den investor Peter Jones, KIND founder Daniel Lubetzky, and jewelry designer Kendra Scott.

Shark Tank Season 14 will air new episodes every Friday on ABC at 8 pm ET. Viewers can also watch the show on Hulu or on ABC’s website after the episode airs on the channel.

Fans who don’t have access to the channel can stream it live via Hulu + Live TV, Sling, DirecTV Stream, YouTube TV, Philo, Xfinity, dish, and Fubo TV.

